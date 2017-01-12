 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Marguerite Barnett performs during the Looking into the Crystal Ball fundraiser benefiting the Friends of Selby Library.

Selby Library hosts mystical fundraiser

Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 |

Marguerite Barnett performs during the Looking into the Crystal Ball fundraiser benefiting the Friends of Selby Library.

Buy this Photo
Event organizer Kenney DeCamp thanks attendees of the Looking into the Crystal Ball fundraiser for supporting Selby Library.

Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 |

Event organizer Kenney DeCamp thanks attendees of the Looking into the Crystal Ball fundraiser for supporting Selby Library.

Buy this Photo
Jack Dowd performs during the Looking into the Crystal Ball fundraiser benefiting the Friends of Selby Library.

Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 |

Jack Dowd performs during the Looking into the Crystal Ball fundraiser benefiting the Friends of Selby Library.

Buy this Photo
Johnson and Jane Nutter Johnson

Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 |

Johnson and Jane Nutter Johnson

Buy this Photo
Angela Molara, Suzette Keenan and Joyce Mazurek

Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 |

Angela Molara, Suzette Keenan and Joyce Mazurek

Buy this Photo
Falon Billups and Yetta Hansell

Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 |

Falon Billups and Yetta Hansell

Buy this Photo
Gary Roberts performs and card trick.

Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 |

Gary Roberts performs and card trick.

Buy this Photo
Diana and John Gittinger

Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 |

Diana and John Gittinger

Buy this Photo
Vicki Rollo, Rosanne Knorr, Jean Scudamore and James Rollo

Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 |

Vicki Rollo, Rosanne Knorr, Jean Scudamore and James Rollo

Buy this Photo
Ramsey Choueiri, Janna Choueiri, Peter Balos, Winona Nasser, Demetri Martins, Morgan Kirtlangitis, Christian Balos and Nicole Lykiardopulos of the St. Barbara Hellenic Fold Dancers perform during the event.

Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 |

Ramsey Choueiri, Janna Choueiri, Peter Balos, Winona Nasser, Demetri Martins, Morgan Kirtlangitis, Christian Balos and Nicole Lykiardopulos of the St. Barbara Hellenic Fold Dancers perform during the event.

Buy this Photo
Attendees watch performances from the mezzanine.

Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 |

Attendees watch performances from the mezzanine.

Buy this Photo
Share
Friends of Selby Library encouraged supporters to look into their future at the Looking into the Crystal Ball fundraiser.
by: Anna Brugmann Staff Writer

Kenney DeCamp likes the call the Looking into the Crystal Ball fundraiser the people’s gala. At $25 the event is cheaper than some of Sarasota’s other fundraisers, and that’s just how DeCamp likes it.

“They cost so much. It has a limited amount of individuals to go to it,” DeCamp said.

But DeCamp said the Looking into the Crystal Ball fundraiser is different. He calls the dress code “gypsy casual” and lined up a diverse lineup of performers from opera singers to fire dancers.

Attendees of the event Jan. 11 at Selby Public Library watched performers from the mezzanine. The event included local food and craft vendors. Magicians performed magic tricks on the second floor while intuitives performed individual readings for attendees near the main stage.

One of the performers, opera singer Yetta Hansell, was also a first-time attendee of the fundraiser. Before her performance she took a lap around the mezzanine, catching glimpses of other performers while perusing booths from local vendors.

“It’s so artsy. It’s so cultural,” Hansell said. “This has something for everybody.”

Related Stories