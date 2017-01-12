Selby Library hosts mystical fundraiser

Kenney DeCamp likes the call the Looking into the Crystal Ball fundraiser the people’s gala. At $25 the event is cheaper than some of Sarasota’s other fundraisers, and that’s just how DeCamp likes it.

“They cost so much. It has a limited amount of individuals to go to it,” DeCamp said.

But DeCamp said the Looking into the Crystal Ball fundraiser is different. He calls the dress code “gypsy casual” and lined up a diverse lineup of performers from opera singers to fire dancers.

Attendees of the event Jan. 11 at Selby Public Library watched performers from the mezzanine. The event included local food and craft vendors. Magicians performed magic tricks on the second floor while intuitives performed individual readings for attendees near the main stage.

One of the performers, opera singer Yetta Hansell, was also a first-time attendee of the fundraiser. Before her performance she took a lap around the mezzanine, catching glimpses of other performers while perusing booths from local vendors.

“It’s so artsy. It’s so cultural,” Hansell said. “This has something for everybody.”