Selby Gardens hosts sparkling New Year's Eve soirée

Lights were twinkling and glasses were clinking Saturday, Dec. 31 at New Year's Eve at Selby Gardens. The Walsh family hosted the annual event, which was held in the new Michael's On the Bay at Selby Gardens great room.

Attendees enjoyed an evening of dancing, festive strolls through the Selby holiday lights display, Lights in Bloom, and a special performance by the Sarasota Ballet. The four-course meal included curried shrimp bisque with Maine lobster and diver scallops, fresh apple and green pear salad, tournedos of beef and individual baked Alaska.

All photos are by Cliff Roles.