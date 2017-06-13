 Skip to main content
Kris Fehlberg of Biotica Ecotours gives a presentation before campers waded into Sarasota Bay to look for sea life.

Selby campers lookout for adventure

Kris Fehlberg of Biotica Ecotours gives a presentation before campers waded into Sarasota Bay to look for sea life.

Aiden McGettigan listens to a presentation by Kris Fehlberg of Biotica Ecotours before campers waded into Sarasota Bay to look for sea life.

Aiden McGettigan listens to a presentation by Kris Fehlberg of Biotica Ecotours before campers waded into Sarasota Bay to look for sea life.

Alexandra Misantone drags her net along the bottom of Sarasota Bay looking for sea life.

Alexandra Misantone drags her net along the bottom of Sarasota Bay looking for sea life.

Claire McGettigan shows off a shell she found.

Claire McGettigan shows off a shell she found.

Quinn Robbins and Bella Robbins search their net.

Quinn Robbins and Bella Robbins search their net.

Maggie Jane "MJ" Wood and Cannon Thompson search their net after pulling it through Sarasota Bay in search of sea life.

Maggie Jane "MJ" Wood and Cannon Thompson search their net after pulling it through Sarasota Bay in search of sea life.

Kyle Gandy searches for sea life during Selby's Camp Lookout.

Kyle Gandy searches for sea life during Selby's Camp Lookout.

Kris Fehlberg of Biotica Ecotours, campers Samantha Summerlin and Gabriel Perez and Selby Manager of School and Family Programs Tracy Calla discuss Perez's latest find.

Kris Fehlberg of Biotica Ecotours, campers Samantha Summerlin and Gabriel Perez and Selby Manager of School and Family Programs Tracy Calla discuss Perez's latest find.

Bella Robbins helps sort out the sea grass from sea life after campers collected their finds.

Bella Robbins helps sort out the sea grass from sea life after campers collected their finds.

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens kicks off its Camp Lookout summer camp with an excursion into Sarasota Bay.
by: Anna Brugmann Staff Writer

There was more than one happy camper June 13 at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens. 

The gardens kicked off Camp Lookout this week, which introduces campers to art and nature. The camp, which runs through June 30, offers a different theme every week. 

This week, campers got an up close and personal look at their seafaring neighbors. With nets and buckets in tow, children waded into Sarasota Bay on Tuesday morning to collect specimens. 

They squealed with surprise as they pulled in crabs, shrimp and fish, quickly depositing them into a bucket to preserve their aquatic pals. 

After about a half hour of searching, the campers reluctantly waded back to shore to survey their finds. 

