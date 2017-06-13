Selby campers lookout for adventure

There was more than one happy camper June 13 at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.

The gardens kicked off Camp Lookout this week, which introduces campers to art and nature. The camp, which runs through June 30, offers a different theme every week.

This week, campers got an up close and personal look at their seafaring neighbors. With nets and buckets in tow, children waded into Sarasota Bay on Tuesday morning to collect specimens.

They squealed with surprise as they pulled in crabs, shrimp and fish, quickly depositing them into a bucket to preserve their aquatic pals.

After about a half hour of searching, the campers reluctantly waded back to shore to survey their finds.