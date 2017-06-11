 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Honorees Jake Moss and Danny Bilyeu

Second Chance Last Opportunity honors 2017 Men of Purpose

Sunday, Jun. 11, 2017 |

Honorees Jake Moss and Danny Bilyeu

Honorees Sheldon Cantrell, Dep. George Gipson and Dep. Donnell Livingston

Sunday, Jun. 11, 2017 |

Honorees Sheldon Cantrell, Dep. George Gipson and Dep. Donnell Livingston

Carol Law and Cathy Moss

Sunday, Jun. 11, 2017 |

Carol Law and Cathy Moss

Robin Livingston and Amber Green

Sunday, Jun. 11, 2017 |

Robin Livingston and Amber Green

Second Chance Last Opportunity recognized 18 men during Men of Purpose on June 10 at Mount Calvary First Baptist Church.

Sunday, Jun. 11, 2017 |

Second Chance Last Opportunity recognized 18 men during Men of Purpose on June 10 at Mount Calvary First Baptist Church.

Buy this Photo
Second Chance Last Opportunity Founder April Glasco sings during Men of Purpose on June 10 at Mount Calvary First Baptist Church.

Sunday, Jun. 11, 2017 |

Second Chance Last Opportunity Founder April Glasco sings during Men of Purpose on June 10 at Mount Calvary First Baptist Church.

Honorees Demetrius Jifunza and Robert Hunt

Sunday, Jun. 11, 2017 |

Honorees Demetrius Jifunza and Robert Hunt

Nashara Tyson and Honoree Elder Alvin Tyson

Sunday, Jun. 11, 2017 |

Nashara Tyson and Honoree Elder Alvin Tyson

Shaquess Mapps sings during Men of Purpose on June 10 at Mount Calvary First Baptist Church.

Sunday, Jun. 11, 2017 |

Shaquess Mapps sings during Men of Purpose on June 10 at Mount Calvary First Baptist Church.

William Cutler, Luis Bracero, Rick Sheffer, Felix Tacoronte, Deacon Gregory Bell and Robert Morgan

Sunday, Jun. 11, 2017 |

William Cutler, Luis Bracero, Rick Sheffer, Felix Tacoronte, Deacon Gregory Bell and Robert Morgan

Honoree Trevor D. Harvey

Sunday, Jun. 11, 2017 |

Honoree Trevor D. Harvey

SCLO Executive Board President David L. Goldman addresses the crowd during Men of Purpose on June 10 at Mount Calvary First Baptist Church.

Sunday, Jun. 11, 2017 |

SCLO Executive Board President David L. Goldman addresses the crowd during Men of Purpose on June 10 at Mount Calvary First Baptist Church.

Second Chance Last Opportunity Founder April Glasco

Sunday, Jun. 11, 2017 |

Second Chance Last Opportunity Founder April Glasco

Shaquess Mapps with Tyree Kelly

Sunday, Jun. 11, 2017 |

Shaquess Mapps with Tyree Kelly

Rachel Williams and SCLO Executive Board President David L. Goldman

Sunday, Jun. 11, 2017 |

Rachel Williams and SCLO Executive Board President David L. Goldman

Share
The organization recognized 18 men whose contributions to the community often go unnoticed.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

The tone was purely joyful on June 10 at Mount Calvary First Baptist Church.

Although it wasn’t a service, the pre-program for the 2017 Men of Purpose event had the feel of one. Second Chance Last Opportunity Founder April Glasco gave a powerful speech of gratitude reminiscent of a sermon, thanking God that guests got to the church safely in the rain and expressing appreciation for the chance to honor the men before her for their service to the community. Her words brought on a series of “Amen!’s from the crowd.

Glasco and her daughter, Shaquess Mapps, then filled the intimate church with their commanding voices in a series of gospel songs.

The event honored 18 men — everything from a past city commissioner to a school resource deputy — who have made significant impacts to the Sarasota community, particularly in Newtown. As SCLO Executive Board President David L. Goldman told the crowd, the event wasn’t about recognizing people who have made monetary contributions to the community.

“We’re honoring the people who go under the radar,” he said.

 

Related Stories