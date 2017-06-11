Second Chance Last Opportunity honors 2017 Men of Purpose

The tone was purely joyful on June 10 at Mount Calvary First Baptist Church.

2017 Men of Purpose Danny Bilyeu Sheldon Cantrell George Gipson Leonard Sheldon Graham III Benjamin Green Sr. Dennis Green Dominic Harris Trevor D. Harvey Robert G. Hunt Elder F.J. Jenkins, Jr. Demetrius Jifunza Apostle Larry Johnson Dru Jones Donnell Livingston Reverend Patrick A. Miller Jake Moss Joshua Robinson Elder Dr. Alvin Tyson

Although it wasn’t a service, the pre-program for the 2017 Men of Purpose event had the feel of one. Second Chance Last Opportunity Founder April Glasco gave a powerful speech of gratitude reminiscent of a sermon, thanking God that guests got to the church safely in the rain and expressing appreciation for the chance to honor the men before her for their service to the community. Her words brought on a series of “Amen!’s from the crowd.

Glasco and her daughter, Shaquess Mapps, then filled the intimate church with their commanding voices in a series of gospel songs.

The event honored 18 men — everything from a past city commissioner to a school resource deputy — who have made significant impacts to the Sarasota community, particularly in Newtown. As SCLO Executive Board President David L. Goldman told the crowd, the event wasn’t about recognizing people who have made monetary contributions to the community.

“We’re honoring the people who go under the radar,” he said.