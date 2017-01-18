 Skip to main content
Gino and Mary Del Pup

Seaplace hosts cabaret night

Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 |

Angie and Roger Jarbarino

Planning committee members Kathy Neudorfer, Peggy Jelinek, Gloria Long, performer Marcy Downey, Susan Pariseau, Mary Del Pup and Pat Stusek pose with an Ed Sullivan cutout.

Ronnie and Philip Levine

Pat Neudorfer, Pat Gramoy and Erland Hagman

Judy Felts and Dotty Pirolli

Jerry and Arlene Schwartz

Don and Lisle Casper and Madeline Wikler

Mike and Marge Nuzzo

Marcy Downey performed “Hits and Bits of The Sullivan Show.”

Marcy Downey performed “Hits and Bits of The Sullivan Show.”

Marcy Downey performed "Hits and Bits of the Sullivan Show."
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

Marcy Downey brought her talents to Seaplace for the third time on Jan. 18.

Downey performed “Hits and Bits of the Sullivan Show” for 100 residents. The performance included covers of songs and classic comedy bits from many of Ed Sullivan’s favorite guests. Downey said she couldn’t ask for a better audience or friends.

“I’m so happy,” she said. “Everybody is so friendly, and they make me feel so special.”

Her 90-minute performance had a break in between in which guests enjoyed desserts and coffee. It was the condominium association’s first event of 2017.

