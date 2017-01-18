Seaplace hosts cabaret night

Marcy Downey brought her talents to Seaplace for the third time on Jan. 18.

Downey performed “Hits and Bits of the Sullivan Show” for 100 residents. The performance included covers of songs and classic comedy bits from many of Ed Sullivan’s favorite guests. Downey said she couldn’t ask for a better audience or friends.

“I’m so happy,” she said. “Everybody is so friendly, and they make me feel so special.”

Her 90-minute performance had a break in between in which guests enjoyed desserts and coffee. It was the condominium association’s first event of 2017.