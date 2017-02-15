 Skip to main content
Susan Pariseau and Judy Felts

Seaplace enjoys night of Motown music

Donna Cornell and Sharry Hopkins

Bruce and Barbara Stapleton and Don Cooks

Mary Del Pup, Vilma and Armen Del Pup, Angie and Roger Garbarino, Gino Del Pup and Michael Renick in front

Sonja Nutter and Marie Wyatt

Virginia Nevans, Harold Kaufman and Selma Troum

Each table was named after a Motown artist The Jackson 5, The Supremes and Marvin Gaye.

Amy Groneman, Sue Trakas, Eileen Goulder and Mary Conner

Charlene and Robert Pelland

Kim Jenkins performed Motown hits for the crowd.

Michael and Susan Pariseau

Edna Guedel and Pat Helmuth

John Ellis, Phil Levine and Jerry Schwartz

Sharon Caldwell and Sherri Kaufman

Kim Jenkins performed various hits from Motown for the Seaplace crowd.

Kim Jenkins performed various hits from Motown for the Seaplace crowd.

Kim Jenkins performed "Strictly '60s music" for those present on Feb. 15.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

Seaplace residents took a step back in time on Feb. 15 as they enjoyed a night of Motown classics.

Local performer Kim Jenkins sang “strictly ‘60s music” for the crowd, including “Summer Wind,” “Stand by Me” and “My Girl.” Those in attendance enjoyed cocktails before dinner and the performance.

Paper Ford Thunderbird models and candy sat in the center of each table, which were all named for various Motown artists including The Jackson 5, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye.

