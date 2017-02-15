Seaplace enjoys night of Motown music

Seaplace residents took a step back in time on Feb. 15 as they enjoyed a night of Motown classics.

Local performer Kim Jenkins sang “strictly ‘60s music” for the crowd, including “Summer Wind,” “Stand by Me” and “My Girl.” Those in attendance enjoyed cocktails before dinner and the performance.

Paper Ford Thunderbird models and candy sat in the center of each table, which were all named for various Motown artists including The Jackson 5, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye.