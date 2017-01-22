 Skip to main content
Chloe Paris eats a french fry during the Sarasota Seafood and Music Festival.

Seafood, music and more bring residents to Five Points Park

Chloe Paris eats a french fry during the Sarasota Seafood and Music Festival.

The festival featured fresh seafood from a variety of vendors.

Chloe Paris, Khamela Paris, Asha Paris and Nick Paris

Aleah Burrio works during the Sarasota Seafood and Music Festival.

Bob Greene mixes seafood gumbo in the Captain Bob tent at the Sarasota Seafood and Music Festival.

Guests mingled near the main stage during the Sarasota Seafood and Music Festival.

Katrina Van Norman lifts Jackson Van Norman into the air.

Charlotte Cook dances near the main stage at the Sarasota Seafood and Music Festival.

Lilliana and Sofia Jandera

Adrienne and Chloe Babcock

Kaye Stewart, Rose Paolicelli and Patricia Zink enjoy seafood from Walts

Katie Dean, KC Dean, Enyely Pachas, Brad Gucciardo, Scott Nold

The Sarasota Seafood & Music Festival filled Five Points Park with art, music and seafood.
by: Anna Brugmann Staff Writer

The sound of steel drums could be heard for blocks on Saturday, Jan. 21 in downtown Sarasota.

North Pineapple Avenue was cluttered with tents as attendees of the Sarasota Seafood & Music Festival weaved through the crowd of fellow attendees to frequent local seafood vendors. Meanwhile people lounged at the less crowded tables near the main stage listening to the music that wafted through the rest of downtown.

