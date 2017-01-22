The Sarasota Seafood & Music Festival filled Five Points Park with art, music and seafood.
The sound of steel drums could be heard for blocks on Saturday, Jan. 21 in downtown Sarasota.
North Pineapple Avenue was cluttered with tents as attendees of the Sarasota Seafood & Music Festival weaved through the crowd of fellow attendees to frequent local seafood vendors. Meanwhile people lounged at the less crowded tables near the main stage listening to the music that wafted through the rest of downtown.