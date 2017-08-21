Science eclipses fashion in Lakewood Ranch

The solar eclipse glasses might not have been fashionable, but The Out-of-Door Academy senior Christopher Eckart was not going to take any chances.

"I am glad I got these glasses — I haven't gone blind yet," Eckart said Monday as 600 of his fellow students gathered at The Out-of-Door Academy's center quad to view the eclipse. "I am excited for this because I love science and this is such a rare event."

Each ODA student and faculty member was given eclipse glasses and a phone cell phone filter to take photos.

Prior to the eclipse viewing, ODA students attended an assembly to learn more about a solar eclipse.

"We have been geeking out at NASA's live feed since it started at noon," said Terri Medina, ODA's director of community outreach and public relations.