The solar eclipse was able to be viewed at 83% in Sarasota.

Science eclipses fashion in Lakewood Ranch

Monday, Aug. 21, 2017 |

The Out-of-Door Academy students were able to view the solar eclipse at its zenith of 83%.

Monday, Aug. 21, 2017 |

Monday, Aug. 21, 2017 |

Out-of-Door Academy eighth-grader Anthony Gaukhman uses special glasses provided by the school to enjoy the solar eclipse.

Monday, Aug. 21, 2017 |

Out-of-Door Academy sixth-grader Alex Lamb tries out his cell phone filter.

Monday, Aug. 21, 2017 |

Out-of-Door Academy ninth-graders Tyler Colditz and Ryan Kelly practice with their solar eclipse glasses.

Monday, Aug. 21, 2017 |

Out-of-Door Academy seniors Evalee Mason and Nora Altajar take a look at the solar eclipse in ODA's quad.

Monday, Aug. 21, 2017 |

Out-of-Door Academy senior Aurora Clements snags a shot of the solar eclipse.

Monday, Aug. 21, 2017 |

Out-of-Door Academy 10th-grade teachers Camela Giraud and 11th-grade teacher Stefanie Betz sport their solar eclipse glasses.

Monday, Aug. 21, 2017 |

Out-of-Door Academy's Head of School David Mahler takes takes a look at the solar eclipse.

Monday, Aug. 21, 2017 |

Out-of-Door Academy seniors Marius Bschorer and Kevin Bernet get the hang of their cell phone filters during the solar eclipse.

Monday, Aug. 21, 2017 |

Front to back. Out-of-Door Academy students John Vickery, Robert Peterson, Alex Assha, Zach Wells and Kai Soderberg enjoy the view.

Monday, Aug. 21, 2017 |

Out-of-Door Academy junior Xavier Koffman sits back and relaxes during the solar eclipse.

Monday, Aug. 21, 2017 |

Out-of-Door Academy junior John Floersheimer tries to get a photo of the solar eclipse while others view it in ODA's quad.

Monday, Aug. 21, 2017 |

Out-of-Door Academy junior Kat Gaukhman and senior Phillip Cecil have the perfect angle to enjoy the eclipse.

Monday, Aug. 21, 2017 |

Junior Dylan Dennehy was one of 600 students to participate in ODA's solar eclipse viewing.

The Out-of-Door Academy students well-equipped to learn about the solar eclipse.
by: Berkley Mason Staff Writer

The solar eclipse glasses might not have been fashionable, but The Out-of-Door Academy senior Christopher Eckart was not going to take any chances.

"I am glad I got these glasses — I haven't gone blind yet," Eckart said Monday as 600 of his fellow students gathered at The Out-of-Door Academy's center quad to view the eclipse. "I am excited for this because I love science and this is such a rare event." 

Each ODA student and faculty member was given eclipse glasses and a phone cell phone filter to take photos. 

Prior to the eclipse viewing, ODA students attended an assembly to learn more about a solar eclipse.

ODA's Director of Community Outreach & Public Relations Terri Medina. 

"We have been geeking out at NASA's live feed since it started at noon," said Terri Medina, ODA's director of community outreach and public relations.

