Scallopalooza: It's Clamtastic! celebrates scallop and clam restoration efforts

With the recent bout of red tide affecting the Sarasota Bay, it was only fitting that this year’s Scallopalooza: It’s Clamtastic! benefitted more than just scallop restoration efforts.

The 6th annual Sarasota Bay Watch fundraiser took place at the Sarasota Yacht Club on Sept. 24. It is the bay watch’s only fundraiser all year. Sarasota Bay Watch President Larry Stults announced that the organization would be expanding its restoration efforts to southern hardshell clams, a species that is resistant to red tide and whose growth would lower red tide blooms in the bay. The expansion isn’t in response to this year’s bout of red tide, but the timing is working in the bay’s favor.

“Clams used to be here in abundance, and they’re not,” Stults said. “And they should be.”

Running around amid the 170 attendees, were a dozen teen volunteers selling raffle tickets, greeting guests and signing people in. Stults said the event and restoration efforts are opportunities for the organization and community to teach tomorrow’s leaders today. Stults said one of the main themes for the evening was community and called the community the Sarasota Bay Watch’s lifeblood.

“It’s great,” he said. “It’s gratifying for us, but nice for the community to express their appreciation for the bay.”

This year's event raised $28,500. All of that money will help the Sarasota Bay Watch continue it's scallop restoration and expand into its clam restoration.



