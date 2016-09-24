 Skip to main content
Teen volunteers Will Morton, Harry Schofield, Maddy Schofield, Park Dietz, Finn Johnson, Grace Johnson, Tommy Johnson and Delainey Deitz

Scallopalooza: It's Clamtastic! celebrates scallop and clam restoration efforts

Teen volunteers Will Morton, Harry Schofield, Maddy Schofield, Park Dietz, Finn Johnson, Grace Johnson, Tommy Johnson and Delainey Deitz

Esther Visuna, Jeffrey Schaefer of event sponsor Ace Hardware, Sarasota Bay Watch president Larry Stults and Sarasota Bay Watch board members Al Jeffrey and Jeff Birnbach

Dawn Drost and Laksamee Weilage

Debbie Dietz and Traci Schofield

Ian and Hillary McNeil, Susie Schugg, Laurie Birnbach and Charly Schugg

Doug and Debbie Jenninges

Event emcee Bob Harrigan of ABC 7 and Sarasota Bay Watch president Larry Stults

A silent auction was set up in the main foyer of the Sarasota Yacht Club. In a separate room, a Chinese auction was held.

Cathie and Mike Hawkins

Before dinner, the 170 attendees enjoyed a cocktail hour.

A Chinese auction, raffle and silent auction were set up during Scallopalooza’s cocktail hour.

Laura Martin and Sarasota Bay Watch Program Director Ronda Ryan

Before dinner, the 170 attendees enjoyed a cocktail hour.

This year, Scallopalooza had a name change: This year’s event was titled Scallopalooza: It’s Clamtastic!

An information table was set up with information about the Sarasota Bay Watch’s efforts as guests signed in at the 6th annual Scallopalooza on Sept. 24.

Mote Marine Laboratory employees Ryan Schloessler, Sheri Barton, Carl Luer and Lisa Angely

Samantha and Nick Dzembo

Whitney and Matt Baer and Dr. Bruce and Sue Barber

Pam Hemmel and Christine Sket

Dodie and Chuck Mash

Mike Hawkins, Laura Pasternak and Matt Yahraus

David and Jill Campbell

Jenn Flanders and Ashley Foxworthy

Volunteers Delainey Dietz and Grace Johnson

Kelley Calloway and Daniel and Stephanie Delatorre

Sarasota Bay Watch board member Ross Windom and Alison and Morgan O’Donoghue

Serge and Roxanne Jorgenson

The 6th annual event was renamed Scallopalooza: It's Clamtastic this year to honor the Sarasota Bay Watch's expansion into clam restoration.

At this year's event, the Sarasota Bay Watch president announced that the organization would be expanding its restoration efforts to clams.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

With the recent bout of red tide affecting the Sarasota Bay, it was only fitting that this year’s Scallopalooza: It’s Clamtastic! benefitted more than just scallop restoration efforts.

The 6th annual Sarasota Bay Watch fundraiser took place at the Sarasota Yacht Club on Sept. 24. It is the bay watch’s only fundraiser all year.  Sarasota Bay Watch President Larry Stults announced that the organization would be expanding its restoration efforts to southern hardshell clams, a species that is resistant to red tide and whose growth would lower red tide blooms in the bay. The expansion isn’t in response to this year’s bout of red tide, but the timing is working in the bay’s favor.

“Clams used to be here in abundance, and they’re not,” Stults said. “And they should be.”

Running around amid the 170 attendees, were a dozen teen volunteers selling raffle tickets, greeting guests and signing people in. Stults said the event and restoration efforts are opportunities for the organization and community to teach tomorrow’s leaders today. Stults said one of the main themes for the evening was community and called the community the Sarasota Bay Watch’s lifeblood.

“It’s great,” he said. “It’s gratifying for us, but nice for the community to express their appreciation for the bay.”

This year's event raised $28,500. All of that money will help the Sarasota Bay Watch continue it's scallop restoration and expand into its clam restoration. 

 

