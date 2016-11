Guests at the Side By Side Brunch were treated to drinks, a gourmet Michael’s On East meal and two performance sets by The Sarasota Jazz ensemble on Sunday, Nov. 13.

The event benefited the Sarasota Youth Orchestra and featured special guests performances by Sarasota Youth Orchestra musicians Ben Lafo, trombone, and Daniel Solowey, along with Principal Clarinet Bharat Chandra and Natalia Nicol, vocals.