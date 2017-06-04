Sarasota Young Professionals Group takes guests back in time

From the roaring ‘20s to the far-out ‘50s, every major fashionable decade seemed to be represented at the YPG Throwback Gala: Sarasota Through the Years on June 3 at Gold Coast Eagle Distributing.

Guests donned their favorite old-school attire (and a few even peeked into the future for some inspiration) for an evening of food, fun and dancing. The evening's soundtrack wasn’t only reserved for pre-2000s throwback jams, however — when the 2007 classic “Cupid Shuffle” came on, more than half the guests in attendance headed to the dance floor to “walk it” by themself.

