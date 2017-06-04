 Skip to main content
Brittany Bailey and YPG Events Committee Chairwoman Shantel Norman

Sarasota Young Professionals Group takes guests back in time

Kelly Garner, Ashley Light, Mimi Janotka and Ashley Leon

Raffaele Perna, Kelly Garner, Hugh Shields and Ashley Leon

Seasons 52 served several sweets at the YPG Throwback Gala on June 3 at Gold Coast Eagle Distributing, including raspberry cannolis with chocolate chips and mocha macchiatos with caramel and chocolate cake.

Ben Doherty and Sarah Pierce

Jaime Estes and Bennett Wachob

Tiffany Janczewski and Charlie Franciosi

Andrea Knies and Leroy Presley

Gabriela Berrios, Robert Young and Desiree Rasch

Grier Ferguson and Veronica Hernandez

Lindsey Steele-Grimes and Byron Grimes

Melanie Albaric and Isabelle Chaumas

Sofie Wachtmeister and Sofia Heilborn

Guests dance to the Cupid Shuffle at the YPG Throwback Gala on June 3 at Gold Coast Eagle Distributing

Elly Wengerd, Renee Turner and Ziven Olson

Sarasota Young Professionals Coordinator Mimi Cirbusova and Stefan Cirbus

Kristen Godbout, Heather Darling and Monika Wrobel

YPG Board Members Anna Foster and Shantel Norman, YPG Coordinator Mimi Cirbusova, and other board members Branan Jacobs, Robert Young, Jamie Minton, Brandon McAllister, Leroy Presley, Sofie Wachtmeister and Ashley Leon

Abigail Oakes, Murray Devine and Samantha Van Wie

Andrea Knies and Sarasota Young Professionals Coordinator Mimi Cirbusova

Eventgoers at the YPG Throwback Gala: Sarasota Through the Years enjoyed a night of nostalgic fun on June 3 at Gold Coast Eagle Distributing.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

From the roaring ‘20s to the far-out ‘50s, every major fashionable decade seemed to be represented at the YPG Throwback Gala: Sarasota Through the Years on June 3 at Gold Coast Eagle Distributing.

Guests donned their favorite old-school attire (and a few even peeked into the future for some inspiration) for an evening of food, fun and dancing. The evening's soundtrack wasn’t only reserved for pre-2000s throwback jams, however — when the 2007 classic “Cupid Shuffle” came on, more than half the guests in attendance headed to the dance floor to “walk it” by themself.

To learn more about the planning process and inspiration for the gala, check out our preview here.

