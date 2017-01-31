 Skip to main content
Rob Katz and President and CEO at Sarasota Family YMCA, Inc. Laura Gilbert

Sarasota YMCA thanks donors and volunteers

Rob Katz and President and CEO at Sarasota Family YMCA, Inc. Laura Gilbert

Nancy and Paul Couzelis with Ryan Walker

Nancy and Paul Couzelis with Ryan Walker

Bill and Elaine McClure with Peter Powers.

Bill and Elaine McClure with Peter Powers.

Elizabeth Gardini with Kim Walker

Elizabeth Gardini with Kim Walker

Shannon Carrasco, Danielle Vidoli and Laura Creque

Shannon Carrasco, Danielle Vidoli and Laura Creque

Ronda Gallehue and Alina Doreste-Johnson

Ronda Gallehue and Alina Doreste-Johnson

Maritza Sosa and her daughter, Priscilla Sosa

Maritza Sosa and her daughter, Priscilla Sosa

Jone Williams and Stacey Walker

Jone Williams and Stacey Walker

Phil Delaney and Sheryl Cruz

Phil Delaney and Sheryl Cruz

Sandi Wall, Terrance Burzynski and Samantha Labow

Sandi Wall, Terrance Burzynski and Samantha Labow

Nola Hietbrink with Barbara and Fred Jacobs

Nola Hietbrink with Barbara and Fred Jacobs

Sarasota Family YMCA Board Chair Paul Bowman with Steve Bourne

Sarasota Family YMCA Board Chair Paul Bowman with Steve Bourne

Emcee Jada Bennett addresses the crowd

Emcee Jada Bennett addresses the crowd

The Sarasota Family YMCA Donor/Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon was held at The Francis on Jan. 31.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

Top supporters of the various YMCA Sarasota branches gathered at The Francis on Jan. 31 to be recognized for the money and time they've given to the organization.

Guests entered the venue and were greeted by a photographer/videographer whose photoshoot in front of the YMCA logo-clad step and repeat was projected inside the ballroom as a livestream, resembling a red carpet.

Guests enjoyed a meal by Louie’s Modern along with various speeches.

