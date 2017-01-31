Sarasota YMCA thanks donors and volunteers

Top supporters of the various YMCA Sarasota branches gathered at The Francis on Jan. 31 to be recognized for the money and time they've given to the organization.

Guests entered the venue and were greeted by a photographer/videographer whose photoshoot in front of the YMCA logo-clad step and repeat was projected inside the ballroom as a livestream, resembling a red carpet.

Guests enjoyed a meal by Louie’s Modern along with various speeches.