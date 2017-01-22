 Skip to main content
Co-Chairwomen Edie Chaifetz and Sandra Lindqvist

Sarasota Opera kicks off winter season with “A Japanese Affair”

Gala Committee members Annette Lloyd, Helen Glaser, Toby Siegel, Sandra Lindqvist, Bonny Heet, Carol English, Elizabeth Wery and Edie Chaifetz

Lindsey Job shows off her elegant updo.

Stephanie Sundine, Sarasota Opera Artistic Director Victor DeRenzi, Cynthia Russell and Sarasota Opera Executive Director Richard Russell

Joe and Jean Volpe

The theme for the evening, “A Japanese Affair,” was executed using cherry blossoms, lanterns and other traditional Japanese decor.

LaVerne Stellas, George Caraviotis, Peggy Kamin and Helen Caraviotis

Inna Snyder and Maria Agostino

Dr. Ed Williams dances with Nancy Hewett.

Mike and Lynda Matash

Normand and Hannah Weinberg with Bunny and Mort Skirboll

The theme for the evening, “A Japanese Affair,” was executed using cherry blossoms, lanterns and other traditional Japanese decor.

Jacqueline Morton and Ruth Barker

Michael and Ann Bowers with Janet Huelster

The theme for the evening, “A Japanese Affair,” was executed using cherry blossoms, lanterns and other traditional Japanese decor.

Petery and Suzanne Berry, Chris and Chuck Shivery, Pat and Tom Jones and Carol and Larry English

Andy Kotsatos and Heather Parsons

The theme for the evening, “A Japanese Affair,” was executed using cherry blossoms, lanterns and other traditional Japanese decor.

Jay and Veronica Brady with Alex Floethe and Hermione Gilpin

Alice Nelson and Susan Lawrence

The Scott Blum Band perform for the crowd.

Pat Maggier, Jonathan Coleman and Dorothy Lawrence

Richard and Monica Van Buskirk with Harold Ronson

The theme for the evening, “A Japanese Affair,” was executed using cherry blossoms, lanterns and other traditional Japanese decor.

Rick and Sandra Gomez with Bill and Bonnie Chapman

Stacy Ridenour, John Suhre and Carla Koeffler

Sarasota Opera Principle Joanna Parisi, who plays Madama Butterfly in the opera’s current production, performs.

Patti Piper and Pat MaGuire

Wendy Babb and Gerald Fickenscher

Sarasota Opera Principle Joanna Parisi, who plays Madama Butterfly in the opera’s current production, performs with Maestro John Spencer.

Chris O’Brien and Sarah Beattie

Bill and Ashley Lawson

Sarasota Opera Principle Tenor Antonio Coriano performs.

Phil and Lindsey Job

Adam and Jamie Still with Dawn Jacobson and Jason Voss

Kathryn Winchester

B. Aline Blanchard and Lydia McKenzie

George and Eileen Antipas

Ronda Montminy and Arnold Simonsen

Traci and Andrew Lundin

Debbie and Ray Breslof

Supporters enjoyed dinner, dancing and multiple performances Jan. 21.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

A walk through The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota ballroom Jan. 21 was like a stroll through a blossoming Japanese garden. Paper lanterns in various shades of pink hung from the ceilings, and blush-colored cherry blossoms adorned every table at the 2017 Opera Gala: “A Japanese Affair.” The event was names after the group's latest production, "Madama Butterfly," which kicks off the 2017 Winter Opera Festival. 

Guests sipped on their Cherry Blossom Saketini signature cocktail while bidding on silent auction items and rubbing elbows with other opera-lovers during cocktail hour. After, they adjourned to the ballroom for performances by Sarasota Opera Principle Artists Joanna Parisi and Antonio Coriano.

 A four-course dinner and dancing followed as guests enjoyed the sounds of the Scott Blum Band.

