Sarasota Opera kicks off winter season with “A Japanese Affair”

A walk through The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota ballroom Jan. 21 was like a stroll through a blossoming Japanese garden. Paper lanterns in various shades of pink hung from the ceilings, and blush-colored cherry blossoms adorned every table at the 2017 Opera Gala: “A Japanese Affair.” The event was names after the group's latest production, "Madama Butterfly," which kicks off the 2017 Winter Opera Festival.

Guests sipped on their Cherry Blossom Saketini signature cocktail while bidding on silent auction items and rubbing elbows with other opera-lovers during cocktail hour. After, they adjourned to the ballroom for performances by Sarasota Opera Principle Artists Joanna Parisi and Antonio Coriano.

A four-course dinner and dancing followed as guests enjoyed the sounds of the Scott Blum Band.