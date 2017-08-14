 Skip to main content
Terrietta Smith

Sarasota students head back to school

Monday, Aug. 14, 2017

Georgia Gamble, Caden Tyrna-Leshko, Adaline Tyrna-Leshko and Hattie Gamble

Southside Principal Steven Dragon helps parents and children across the street.

Antonio and Rocco Giovannone

Ariana Ackerman

Karol and Beau Kenney

Beatrice and Holden DeGuzman

Robby and Reagan Peiser

Lori and Layla Moylan

Aris Galati, Eligh Galati, Uriah Conyer and Savannah Galati

Bay Haven Principal Chad Erickson welcomes parents and students to Bay Haven Elementary School.

Jessica Pope and Lively Pinelli

Reece and Cash Hu

School Counselor Tammy Blake welcomes students to Bay Haven Elementary.

Samuel Fewster and his nana Dottie Fewster arrived early to Alta Vista Elementary for Samuel’s first day of kindergarten.

Fourth graders Caleb St. Louis Smith, Zachary Freeman, Sadie Ward and Lorena Garcia wait for school to start in the Alta Vista Elementary cafeteria.

Michael Sell and Mario Esquiveo eat breakfast before their first day of second grade at Alta Vista Elementary.

First graders Malik Hardy and Serenity Jackson just stepped off the bus on their first day at Alta Vista Elementary.

Students get off the bus at Alta Vista Elementary and head to the first day of classes.

First grader Kyle Egan speaks for a lot of kids when he says he is not excited about the first day of school.

First grader Channing Riley colors as he waits for all his classmates to arrive at Alta Vista Elementary.

Kindergartener Cali Fuller checks out her workbook before class at Alta Vista Elementary on the first day of school.

Sarasota Public Schools opened its doors on Aug. 14.
by: Anna Brugmann Staff Writer

Silence was met with salutations on Aug. 14 at public schools throughout Sarasota County. 

The previously quiet halls of Southside Elementary School were filled with pattering footsteps and the encouraging words of parents as they dropped their children off for their first day at school. 

Southside wasn't alone in its activity. Bay Haven Elementary School welcomed students, some new and some returning. For some children, like incoming kindergartner Anna Blake, it was their first of many first days to come at Bay Haven Elementary. 

Blake said she is most excited to learn new subjects, though she isn't quite settled on which subject she is most interested in. 

"Letters, shapes — I don't know," she said. 

But even for incoming fifth graders, who will go on to middle school come August 2018, the excitement was the same. 

The posed for pictures, hugged their parents and walked through the front door, ready to begin their year. 

