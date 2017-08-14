Sarasota students head back to school

Silence was met with salutations on Aug. 14 at public schools throughout Sarasota County.

The previously quiet halls of Southside Elementary School were filled with pattering footsteps and the encouraging words of parents as they dropped their children off for their first day at school.

Southside wasn't alone in its activity. Bay Haven Elementary School welcomed students, some new and some returning. For some children, like incoming kindergartner Anna Blake, it was their first of many first days to come at Bay Haven Elementary.

Blake said she is most excited to learn new subjects, though she isn't quite settled on which subject she is most interested in.

"Letters, shapes — I don't know," she said.

But even for incoming fifth graders, who will go on to middle school come August 2018, the excitement was the same.

The posed for pictures, hugged their parents and walked through the front door, ready to begin their year.