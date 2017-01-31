Sands Point sips and socializes

Sands Point residents started their week off on the right foot.

On Jan. 31, five residents enjoyed an afternoon of wine tasting with CEO and Proprietor of Winner’s Circle Winery Clayton Daley. Attendees tasted three different kinds of pinot noir and paired them with soft, semi-hard and goat cheeses. Bon Pari, which means good bet in French, was the name of the pinot noir tasted from Winner’s Circle Winery. The other two were a Williamette pinot noir and an Argus pinot noir.