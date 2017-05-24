Sailors baseball advances to final four

When Brooks Larson stepped to the plate in the fifth inning of Sarasota High's Class 8A regional final against Steinbrenner, two runners on base and his team down 3-2, has was told one thing by coach Clyde Metcalf.

"Just have fun out there."

Larson listened. He took a swing and connected, sending the ball to left-center, over the Ronald K. Drews Field fence. Larson came through in the biggest spot of his high school career.

"Off the bat, I knew it was going to be a 5-3 game," Larson said of his home run. "It was pretty special for me."

Now, the Sailors had the lead and the momentum. They didn't let it go. Cole Madden, fresh off catching the first five innings, finished the game on the mound with two shoutout innnings. Sarasota won 5-3 and sent themselves to Fort Myers and the final four in the process.

The Sailors took advantage of Steinbrenner's mistakes, scoring their first run following a balk and a throwing error. They also are sound strategically, thanks to Metcalf. A sacrifice fly from Madden scored Sarasota's second run.

Metcalf said he's proud of his team for fighting through adversity and improving throughout the season.