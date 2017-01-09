 Skip to main content
Carley Butella waits in line before the ceremonial passing of the books from Kimbrough Library to Ringling' s new Alfred R. Goldstein Library.

Ringling welcomes students and staff to new library

Mariah Moses, Amy Pettengill, Sabine Kwan and Stephanie Schneider line up along Martin Luther King Jr. Way before the ceremonial passing of the books.

Students and faculty line up to pass the last 200 books from Kimbrough Library to Alfred R. Goldstein Library.

Dean of Admissions Jim Dean helps pass books from Kimbrough Library to Alfred R. Goldstein Library.

Nancy Long and Arianna Westerfield pass books in front of the new Alfred R. Goldstein Library.

Ringling College of Art and Design' s mascot, Remmy the Armadillo, helps pass books from Kimbrough Library to Alfred R. Goldstein Library.

Director of Library Services Kristina Keough places books on shelves at the Alfred R. Goldstein Library.

Director of Library Services Kristina Keough places books on shelves as Ringling College of Art and Design President Larry Thompson passes her a book.

Larry Thompson stands near the end of the assembly line.

Austin O' Reilley takes a pile of books from Jeremy Teran.

Ringling College of Art and Design President Larry Thompson poses with Bob Kimbrough as the last books makes it way to the end of the assembly line. The old library was named after Kimbrough' s father, Vernon Kimbrough.

Students and faculty listen to Ringling College of Art and Design President Larry Thompson as he addresses the audience in front of the Alfred R. Goldstein Library.

Ringling alum Julie Kanapaux stands in front of the mural she created for the new library. The mural represents the impact of technology on the creative process. "Each floor increases in complexity as it goes forward," Kanapaux said.

Ringling opens Alfred Goldstein Library by passing the last 200 books from Vernon Kimbrough Library to the new facility.
by: Anna Brugmann Staff Writer

There was only one thing missing from Ringling College of Art and Design's recently completed Alfred Goldstein Library Jan. 9— the last of the books. 

Luckily, Ringling College had no shortage of willing volunteers to help get the last 200 books in the college's 75,000 volume collection from Kimbrough Library to the new facility. 

Students and faculty lined the Martin Luther King Jr. Way, their assembly line crossing the intersection of Old Bradenton Road, to deliver the volumes to their new home at the Alfred Goldstein Library. 

Director of Library Services Kristina Keough was the last person in the assembly line. She piled books on shelves, looking forward to allowing the students inside.

"The most exciting thing is to watch the students walk into this building," she said. "This is their space."

Ringling College of Art and Design President Larry Thompson echoed that sentiment while addressing faculty and students in front of the library. 

He called the facility "the library of the future," not only because of the technology available within the facility, but because of its potential to facilitate student collaboration. 

"It has a lot of books — 75,000 of them as a matter of fact — but it's also a place for students to be able to work together, collaborate and explore ... You, the students, you are the future," Thompson said. 

