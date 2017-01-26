Ringling College of Art and Design formally dedicated the new Alfred R. Goldstein Library Jan. 25.

“This is not your grandfather’s library,” Ringling College of Art and Design President Larry Thompson told a crowd of 500 patrons on Jan. 25 outside the new Alfred R. Goldstein Library.

The crowd gathered to participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the library that has been open to students since Jan. 9.

In an address to students on Jan. 9, Thompson billed the building as the library of the future, not simply because of the technology featured throughout the facility, but for the potential for student collaboration.

Many in attendance on Jan. 25 said they had already seen that potential come to fruition.

“(In) every nook and cranny we had students. It was so great, and you could tell they were so proud,” Member of the Ringling College Library Foundation Board of Trustees Jan Schmidt said about a recent visit to the library.

Ringling students Rosie Fortunato, Sydney Berman, Martha Patouris and Amelia March were working during the event and they said the building lives up to the hype.

“I’ve already spent a lot of time in here,” March said.

And that’s the point. For members of the library foundation the hope is that the library’s legacy will be manifested in the minds that benefit from it.

“It’s an entity all to itself,” Schmidt said. “It’s as if it’s a building waiting with open arms for the students to use and enjoy it.”