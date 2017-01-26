Ringling College of Art and Design formally dedicated the new Alfred R. Goldstein Library Jan. 25.

 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Executive Assistant to the President Cathy Gagliardi and member of the Board of Trustees Isabel Norton

Ringling cuts ribbon on new library

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 |

Executive Assistant to the President Cathy Gagliardi and member of the Board of Trustees Isabel Norton

David Sessions, Mark Pritchett and Phil Delaney

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 |

David Sessions, Mark Pritchett and Phil Delaney

Executive Director of the Ringling College Library Association Stephanie Grooskreutz, President of the Ringling College Library Association board of directors Becky Mahoney and board member Wendy Weiss.

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 |

Executive Director of the Ringling College Library Association Stephanie Grooskreutz, President of the Ringling College Library Association board of directors Becky Mahoney and board member Wendy Weiss.

Ringling College Library Association board members Ollie Johnson, Chris Cremer and Mitzie Hanson

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 |

Ringling College Library Association board members Ollie Johnson, Chris Cremer and Mitzie Hanson

Jan Schmidt congratulates Ringling College President Larry Thompson on the grand opening of the Alfred R. Goldstein Library.

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 |

Jan Schmidt congratulates Ringling College President Larry Thompson on the grand opening of the Alfred R. Goldstein Library.

Although students have been using the library since Jan. 9, the college dedicated the building on Jan. 25.

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 |

Although students have been using the library since Jan. 9, the college dedicated the building on Jan. 25.

Lauren Hanson, Ringling College of Art and Design Director of Library Services Kristina Keogh and Associate Director of Career Services Cynthia Flanagan.

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 |

Lauren Hanson, Ringling College of Art and Design Director of Library Services Kristina Keogh and Associate Director of Career Services Cynthia Flanagan.

Janet Miles, Assistant Vice President for Strategic Philanthropy Terry Marks and George Miles

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 |

Janet Miles, Assistant Vice President for Strategic Philanthropy Terry Marks and George Miles

Ringling College of Art and Design President Larry Thompson celebrates the dedication of the Alfred R. Goldstein Library.

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 |

Ringling College of Art and Design President Larry Thompson celebrates the dedication of the Alfred R. Goldstein Library.

The Alfred R. Goldstein was formally dedicated on Jan. 25.

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 |

The Alfred R. Goldstein was formally dedicated on Jan. 25.

Angela Watson, who was one of the primary architects on the project, holds a book documenting the construction and design of the Alfred R. Goldstein Library.

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 |

Angela Watson, who was one of the primary architects on the project, holds a book documenting the construction and design of the Alfred R. Goldstein Library.

Angela Watson presents Alfred Goldstein with a book, which documents the construction and design of the Alfred R. Goldstein Library.

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 |

Angela Watson presents Alfred Goldstein with a book, which documents the construction and design of the Alfred R. Goldstein Library.

Trustees, board members, staff and patrons of Ringling College of Art and Design lined up behind the ribbon to receive their scissors for the ribbon cutting.

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 |

Trustees, board members, staff and patrons of Ringling College of Art and Design lined up behind the ribbon to receive their scissors for the ribbon cutting.

Alfred R. Goldstein and Larry Thompson cut the ribbon on the Alfred R. Goldstein Library.

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 |

Alfred R. Goldstein and Larry Thompson cut the ribbon on the Alfred R. Goldstein Library.

Patrons of Ringling College Art and Design and the Ringling College Library Association flood into the newly opened library.

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 |

Patrons of Ringling College Art and Design and the Ringling College Library Association flood into the newly opened library.

Barbara and Martin Bowling

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 |

Barbara and Martin Bowling

Current Director of Career Services Charles Kovacs and former Director of Career Services Phyllis Schaen

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 |

Current Director of Career Services Charles Kovacs and former Director of Career Services Phyllis Schaen

Rosie Fortunato, Sydney Berman, Martha Patouris and Amelia March

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 |

Rosie Fortunato, Sydney Berman, Martha Patouris and Amelia March

Donna Moffitt, John Moffitt, Jennifer Rominiecki and John Butterfield

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 |

Donna Moffitt, John Moffitt, Jennifer Rominiecki and John Butterfield

Vera Neuman-Wood, Kate Lippincott, Don Brandes and Katy Brandes

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 |

Vera Neuman-Wood, Kate Lippincott, Don Brandes and Katy Brandes

Melanie Mitzer, member of the Board of Trustees Nancy markle, Rochelle Nigri and Amee Cogan

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 |

Melanie Mitzer, member of the Board of Trustees Nancy markle, Rochelle Nigri and Amee Cogan

Ann Albritton, Paula Jawitz and Leslie Butterfield

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 |

Ann Albritton, Paula Jawitz and Leslie Butterfield

Susan Zimmerman and Ringling College of Art and Design board member Cindy Stuhley

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 |

Susan Zimmerman and Ringling College of Art and Design board member Cindy Stuhley

Greg Hall, Eleana Hall, Hermione Gilpin

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 |

Greg Hall, Eleana Hall, Hermione Gilpin

Nicole Crowe and Jourdona LaFate

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 |

Nicole Crowe and Jourdona LaFate

Ringling College Library Association member Emily Walsh, President of the Ringling College Library Association board of directors Becky Mahoney and RCLA Executive Director Stephanie Grooskreutz

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 |

Ringling College Library Association member Emily Walsh, President of the Ringling College Library Association board of directors Becky Mahoney and RCLA Executive Director Stephanie Grooskreutz

Ann Garberding, Ringling College Library Foundation Board of Trustees Larry Garberding and John and Elenor Maxheim

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 |

Ann Garberding, Ringling College Library Foundation Board of Trustees Larry Garberding and John and Elenor Maxheim

Ritu and Harry Anand

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 |

Ritu and Harry Anand

Jeff Hostetler, Julie Kanapaux and Donna Hostetler

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 |

Jeff Hostetler, Julie Kanapaux and Donna Hostetler

Phil Lombardo, Julie Kanapaux and Nancy O’Neil

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 |

Phil Lombardo, Julie Kanapaux and Nancy O’Neil

Buy this Photo
Share
Ringling College of Art and Design formally dedicated the new Alfred R. Goldstein Library Jan. 25.
by: Anna Brugmann Staff Writer

“This is not your grandfather’s library,” Ringling College of Art and Design President Larry Thompson told a crowd of 500 patrons on Jan. 25 outside the new Alfred R. Goldstein Library.

The crowd gathered to participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the library that has been open to students since Jan. 9.

In an address to students on Jan. 9, Thompson billed the building as the library of the future, not simply because of the technology featured throughout the facility, but for the potential for student collaboration.

Many in attendance on Jan. 25 said they had already seen that potential come to fruition.

“(In) every nook and cranny we had students. It was so great, and you could tell they were so proud,” Member of the Ringling College Library Foundation Board of Trustees Jan Schmidt said about a recent visit to the library.

Ringling students Rosie Fortunato, Sydney Berman, Martha Patouris and Amelia March were working during the event and they said the building lives up to the hype.

“I’ve already spent a lot of time in here,” March said.

And that’s the point. For members of the library foundation the hope is that the library’s legacy will be manifested in the minds that benefit from it.

“It’s an entity all to itself,” Schmidt said. “It’s as if it’s a building waiting with open arms for the students to use and enjoy it.”

 

Related Stories