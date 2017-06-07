Ringling circle members enjoy exhibition preview and dinner

Ringling fans were transported to ancient China on June 7 in the Searing Wing of the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art.

Circle members — supporters who donate $2,500-$10,000 a year to the museum — began their evening with a reception in Joseph’s Coat, a Skyspace by James Turrell. Guests mingled, enjoyed drinks and light bites and learned more about the new exhibits from Executive Director Steven High.

Eternal Offerings: Chinese Ritual Bronzes is a series of nearly 100 Chinese bronze objects from the Minneapolis Institute of Art that span from the Shang through Han dynasties (1600 BCE to 220 CE). The rare pieces are all on the loan to the Ringling and will be on display until Sept. 10.

The latest outdoor exhibit that guests learned about is Circle of Animals / Zodiac Heads, 12 monumental bronze sculptures created by artist, architect and social activist Ai Weiwei. Each sculpture stands between 9.8 and 12 feet high and weighs between 800 and 1,2000 lbs, all representing animals of the Chinese Zodiac.

After hearing about them from High, guests got to view the exhibits before a formal dinner in the Chao Lecture Hall in the museum’s Center for Asian Art. The dinner was the first to ever be held in the hall.