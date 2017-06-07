 Skip to main content
Dan Napoli, Tina Shao Napoli, Sylvia Barber, Russ Ward and Executive Director of the Ringling Steven High

Ringling circle members enjoy exhibition preview and dinner

Barbara Ramsey with Sam and Jane Skogstad

Martin Tucker and Bernice Davis admire some Chinese food vessels from the 11th C BCE at the Eternal Offerings: Chinese Ritual Bronzes exhibit on June 7 at The Ringling.

Ron McCarty, David Hagelstein, Joan Behrens and Stephen Heffron

Linda Jones, Shirley Fein and Jeannette Malachowski

Many vessels such as this You wine vessel in double owl shape from the 12th-11th C BCE are on display at the Eternal Offerings: Chinese Ritual Bronzes exhibit at The Ringling.

John Frazee with Mike and Marie Pender

Marc and Michaele Butlein with JoAnn and Don Burhart

Marie Pender observes wine vessels from the late Shang dynasty at the Eternal Offerings: Chinese Ritual Bronzes exhibit on June 7 at The Ringling.

Lynnette Werning and Eileen Husselbaugh

Dean and Patty Miller with Leon and Marge Ellin

There are currently 12 bronze sculptures of the animals of the zodiac at the Circle of Animals / Zodiac Heads exhibit at The Ringling.

Sharon Prizant and Neil Colton

Karin Jones with Bob and Marie Hunter

Many vessels such as this Zun wine vessel in the shape of an owl from the late Shang dynasty are on display at the Eternal Offerings: Chinese Ritual Bronzes exhibit at The Ringling.

Barbara Camp and Louis Wery

Steve and Lucia Almquist

Many bronze objects such as this celestial horse of the Eastern Han dynasty are on display at the Eternal Offerings: Chinese Ritual Bronzes exhibit at The Ringling.

Jim and Susan Tollerton

Sarah Cartwright, Jim Roque and Keith Crowley

Michael Jucean, Cindy Marino, Jennifer Vigne, Veronica Brady and Dan Vigne

Some of the museum’s top donors got a sneak peak of the two latest exhibits, Eternal Offerings: Chinese Ritual Bronzes and Circle of Animals / Zodiac Heads.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

Ringling fans were transported to ancient China on June 7 in the Searing Wing of the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art.

Circle members — supporters who donate $2,500-$10,000 a year to the museum — began their evening with a reception in Joseph’s Coat, a Skyspace by James Turrell. Guests mingled, enjoyed drinks and light bites and learned more about the new exhibits from Executive Director Steven High.

Eternal Offerings: Chinese Ritual Bronzes is a series of nearly 100 Chinese bronze objects from the Minneapolis Institute of Art that span from the Shang through Han dynasties (1600 BCE to 220 CE). The rare pieces are all on the loan to the Ringling and will be on display until Sept. 10.

The latest outdoor exhibit that guests learned about is Circle of Animals / Zodiac Heads, 12 monumental bronze sculptures created by artist, architect and social activist Ai Weiwei. Each sculpture stands between 9.8 and 12 feet high and weighs between 800 and 1,2000 lbs, all representing animals of the Chinese Zodiac.

After hearing about them from High, guests got to view the exhibits before a formal dinner in the Chao Lecture Hall in the museum’s Center for Asian Art. The dinner was the first to ever be held in the hall.

