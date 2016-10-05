Republican Club reunites for season

The Republican Club of Longboat Key held its first meeting of the season on Oct. 5. Guests enjoyed a social reception before dinner at the Longboat Key Club Harbourside Ballroom. White Oaks Investment Management sponsored the meeting. As of the start of the meeting, the club had 163 registered members, president Joe McElmeel said.

State Committeeman for the Republican Party of Florida Christian Ziegler was the main speaker for the evening. He spoke on “It’s not just about Trump vs. Clinton. There is much more at stake. Our Republican value and way of life are at risk.”

Armando Linde shared with the attendees that Sarasota Area County Transit will be offering rides to polling places on Nov. 8 for those that are disabled. Those that wish to receive a ride will need to register beforehand. Registration forms can be found online at www.scgov.net. Fare is $2.50 each way.









