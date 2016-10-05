 Skip to main content
Republican Club of Longboat Key President Joe McElmeel and speaker Christian Ziegler, State Committeeman for the Republican Party of Florida

Republican Club reunites for season

Republican Club of Longboat Key President Joe McElmeel and speaker Christian Ziegler, State Committeeman for the Republican Party of Florida

Helen and Tom Dzongowski and Al Drombrowski

Helen and Tom Dzongowski and Al Drombrowski

Financial committee chair Armando Linde and social chairmen Bob Klosterman

Financial committee chair Armando Linde and social chairmen Bob Klosterman

Margaret Romanes and Doug and Jean White

Margaret Romanes and Doug and Jean White

Membership chair Audrey Marten, Ann Runyon-Peterson and Tracy Lux

Membership chair Audrey Marten, Ann Runyon-Peterson and Tracy Lux

Nancy McElmeel and Linda Weber

Nancy McElmeel and Linda Weber

Irene Hagman, Jack Black and Sunny McGrath

Irene Hagman, Jack Black and Sunny McGrath

Sharon Freeman, Marie Guillet and Ann Runyon-Peterson

Sharon Freeman, Marie Guillet and Ann Runyon-Peterson

Burt Rosenfield, Al Drombrowski and Bay Nguyen

Burt Rosenfield, Al Drombrowski and Bay Nguyen

Jack and Phyllis Black, past president

Jack and Phyllis Black, past president

Present members that are veterans led the club in the Pledge of Allegiance at the first Republican Club of Longboat Key meeting of the season on Oct. 5.

Present members that are veterans led the club in the Pledge of Allegiance at the first Republican Club of Longboat Key meeting of the season on Oct. 5.

Present members that are veterans led the club in the Pledge of Allegiance at the first Republican Club of Longboat Key meeting of the season on Oct. 5.

Present members that are veterans led the club in the Pledge of Allegiance at the first Republican Club of Longboat Key meeting of the season on Oct. 5.

Mary Ellen Criste led the group in singing “God Bless America.”

Mary Ellen Criste led the group in singing “God Bless America.”

Mary Ellen Criste led the group in singing “God Bless America.”

Mary Ellen Criste led the group in singing “God Bless America.”

Speaker Christian Ziegler addressed the crowd with a speech on “It’s not just about Trump vs. Clinton. There is much more at stake. Our Republican value and way of life are at risk.”

Speaker Christian Ziegler addressed the crowd with a speech on “It’s not just about Trump vs. Clinton. There is much more at stake. Our Republican value and way of life are at risk.”

Members dined at the Longboat Key Club Harbourside Ballroom and listened to Christian Ziegler speak.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

The Republican Club of Longboat Key held its first meeting of the season on Oct. 5. Guests enjoyed a social reception before dinner at the Longboat Key Club Harbourside Ballroom. White Oaks Investment Management sponsored the meeting. As of the start of the meeting, the club had 163 registered members, president Joe McElmeel said. 

State Committeeman for the Republican Party of Florida Christian Ziegler was the main speaker for the evening. He spoke on “It’s not just about Trump vs. Clinton. There is much more at stake. Our Republican value and way of life are at risk.”

Armando Linde shared with the attendees that Sarasota Area County Transit will be offering rides to polling places on Nov. 8 for those that are disabled. Those that wish to receive a ride will need to register beforehand. Registration forms can be found online at www.scgov.net. Fare is $2.50 each way.





 

