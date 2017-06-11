 Skip to main content
The Denis V. Cooper Foundation Founder Maverick Johnson and George McKee

Red, White & Brew event remembers Denis V. Cooper

Ben Graham and CJ Bannister

George McKee brought his extensive Vietnam War memorabilia collection to share with guests at Red, White & Brew on June 10 at Gold Coast Eagle Distributing.

Bob Morrison, Angela Albritton and Bret Vande Vrede

Cyril and Alexa Niklinski

Guests enjoyed vanilla cupcakes at Red, White & Brew on June 10 at Gold Coast Eagle Distributing.

Hugh Shields and Jennifer Houghtaling

Pat and Jill Bruenning

The dessert table also featured a box of toy soldiers for guests at Red, White & Brew on June 10 at Gold Coast Eagle Distributing to take and remember to pray for our troops.

Scott Tobe, David Darth and Sean Tobe

Beth Taylor-Ritchie, Grace Cooper and Judy Smith

Live music was part of the festivities at Red, White & Brew on June 10 at Gold Coast Eagle Distributing.

Angie and Buck Wilson

Charine Cox, Maria Evans and Heather Perry

LaVonne Bower with therapy dog Oz from the Paws And Warriors program

Veronica Brandon Miller and Jeremy Miller

Jake Horne and Jay Walker

George McKee brought his extensive Vietnam War memorabilia collection to share with guests at Red, White & Brew on June 10 at Gold Coast Eagle Distributing.

Kara McAllister, Helena Williams and Angie Cuervo

Kathryn Kirkland, Syrie Eurice and Giovanna Noznica

The Denis V. Cooper Foundation hosted a beer and food tasting fundraiser on June 10 at Gold Coast Eagle Distributing.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

The memory of the late Vietnam war veteran Sgt. Denis V. Cooper lived on June 10.

The Denis V. Cooper Foundation - Wishes for Heroes hosted Red, White & Brew on June 10 at Gold Coast Eagle Distributing, which is a fundraiser for the nonprofit that was established in Cooper’s honor after he died of lung cancer in 2011.

Cooper was not able to fulfill his last wish — going on a fishing trip with his family. So today, the nonprofit grants wishes to local veterans to honor their service and improve their quality of life.

The summer fundraiser featured beer and food tastings, a silent auction, live music and even the chance to try on authentic Vietnam War equipment.

George McKee, a Vietnam War veteran who was one of Cooper’s best friends, was responsible for the extensive collection of war memorabilia (particularly from the Marine Corps helicopter aviation), and he says he brought it to give guests a glimpse into the lives of soldiers in Vietnam.

McKee says he couldn’t be happier to see all the people who came out to support the man who he went through the war with.

“It’s beyond words, how great I feel about it,” McKee says. “He was a very unassuming fellow with a great sense of humor.”

