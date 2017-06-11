Red, White & Brew event remembers Denis V. Cooper

The memory of the late Vietnam war veteran Sgt. Denis V. Cooper lived on June 10.

The Denis V. Cooper Foundation - Wishes for Heroes hosted Red, White & Brew on June 10 at Gold Coast Eagle Distributing, which is a fundraiser for the nonprofit that was established in Cooper’s honor after he died of lung cancer in 2011.

Cooper was not able to fulfill his last wish — going on a fishing trip with his family. So today, the nonprofit grants wishes to local veterans to honor their service and improve their quality of life.

The summer fundraiser featured beer and food tastings, a silent auction, live music and even the chance to try on authentic Vietnam War equipment.

George McKee, a Vietnam War veteran who was one of Cooper’s best friends, was responsible for the extensive collection of war memorabilia (particularly from the Marine Corps helicopter aviation), and he says he brought it to give guests a glimpse into the lives of soldiers in Vietnam.

McKee says he couldn’t be happier to see all the people who came out to support the man who he went through the war with.

“It’s beyond words, how great I feel about it,” McKee says. “He was a very unassuming fellow with a great sense of humor.”