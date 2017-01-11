 Skip to main content
Co-Chairwomen Lindsey Nickel de la O and Kristine Nickel

RCLA Town Hall Lecture Series kicks off with annual dinner

Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017

Linda Whitacre with Lou and Rosemary Oberndorf

Margrit Layh and Margie Whittaker

Steve and Pam Krouse with Teresa Wartgow

Janet Schlanger and Joe Larabia

Barbara and Stephen Baseman

Barbara Campo and Patsy Chotin

Caroline Turchon and Lauren Sperling

Liz Murray autographs a copy of her book.

Rose and Jim Robertson

Shirley and Phil Lascelle

Allen and Connie Carlson

Barbara Franke and Merle Holland

Artist Saige Libertore and speaker Liz Murray

Guests enjoyed cheesecake after dinner in the ballroom at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota on Jan. 11.

Roxie Jerde and Town Hall 2017 Chair Patrick Duggan

Patricia Martin and John Annis

Walt Eppard and Jack Klingensmith

The portrait of Liz Murray is unveiled.

The portrait of Liz Murray is unveiled.

Liz Murray congratulates Sage Libertore after her portrait is unveiled.

Geoff Robinson and Tiffani Donovan

Elenor Maxheim, Mary Lou Thomas, Mickey Kunk, Jennie Compton and Terri Hansen

Gerry Radford and Tom Stuhley

Denise Pope and Chris Cremer

Scott Ferguson, Steve Cantees and Lou Oberndorf

Kendall Smith, Horace Liang, Lynn Smith, Carla Malachowski, Lorrie Liang and Jim Roque

Jim Cutler, Jan Miller and Jon Thaxton

Murray Devine and Hermione Gilpin

David Glorius, Nina Schmidt and Jim Roemer

Carol Kamiener with Steve and Joann Stein

Gordie White with Stephanie and Allen Hochfelder

Beth Kellett, Lisa Coolbeth and Katie Glass

Inspirational speaker Liz Murray spoke at the Platinum Appreciation Dinner Jan. 11.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

At the age of 15, Liz Murray was homeless, eating out of dumpsters and alone. Her cocaine-addicted mother had died, and she was spending all night riding the subways of New York City.

However, when she decided she wanted to better her life, she did it. She got her high school degree in two years and got a full scholarship to Harvard University. Now, she’s pursuing her master’s degree in psychology at Columbia University and working as an inspiration speaker through the Washington Speakers Bureau.

On Jan. 11 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota, Murray told her story to a crowd of 561 at the 2017 Ringling College Library Association Platinum Appreciation Dinner — but not before experiencing an RCLA tradition.

Before the dinner, a portrait of Murray painted by a student artist was unveiled. This year’s artist was Sage Libertore, an illustration student at Ringling College of Art and Design whose speciality is oil paintings. She works hard to create smooth, lifelike portraits, and the second Murray saw her portrait, the smile on her face showed that Libertore’s work paid off.

