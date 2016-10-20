 Skip to main content
Mike Baker, Selby Director of Education Jeannie Perales and Donna Baker

A Private Evening in Selby’s Secret Garden debuts Michael's on the bay

Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 |

President and Chief Executive Officer of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens Jennifer Rominiecki and Donor Natalie McCulloch (seated)

Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 |

Michael Ann Wells, Dave Soltis and Selby Chief Development Officer Ann Logan

Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 |

Audrey Robbins, Michelle Senglaub and Donna Koffman

Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 |

Charlie Bailey, Crystal Hansen and Katie and Rod Hollingsworth

Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 |

Laurie Stryker and Dr. David Berry, guest curator for Selby’s Secret Garden

Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 |

Selby Senior Director of Horticulture and Site Operations Mike McLaughlin and Wesley Higgins

Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 |

Chair Emily Walsh explains the pivotal role that Natalie McCulloch’s donations play at the gardens.

Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 |

David Welle, Rosemary Reinhardt and Margie and Jesse Cooper

Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 |

Wesley Higgins, Diane Lawson, Jesse White and Selby IT Manager Doug Perry

Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 |

The crowd applauds as the key members of the Selby team are introduced.

Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 |

Jacinta Kavanaugh, Bruce Holst, Vivian Black and Amy Miller

Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 |

Donor Natalie McCulloch thanks everyone after being honored for her donations.

Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 |

Michael Klauber with Cindy and Guy Peterson

Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 |

Brian and Nancy Edmindson with John McCarthy

Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 |

David Butler, John Butler, Edward Butler and Blase Sparma

Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 |

Attendees were invited to celebrate the new “Selby’s Secret Garden” exhibit
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter


Supporters of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens came to the gardens the evening of Thursday, Oct. 20 to enjoy tours of the Selby’s Secret Garden exhibit and the accompanying conservatory display. Guests also got a sneak peak at the most recent master plan for future developments at the gardens while they sipped wine and munched on delectable bites from Michael’s On East.

The event was the first to ever take place at the newly opened Michael’s on the Bay at Selby Gardens.

