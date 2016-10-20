A Private Evening in Selby’s Secret Garden debuts Michael's on the bay



Supporters of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens came to the gardens the evening of Thursday, Oct. 20 to enjoy tours of the Selby’s Secret Garden exhibit and the accompanying conservatory display. Guests also got a sneak peak at the most recent master plan for future developments at the gardens while they sipped wine and munched on delectable bites from Michael’s On East.

The event was the first to ever take place at the newly opened Michael’s on the Bay at Selby Gardens.