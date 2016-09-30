Premier Sports Campus launches film series

The lawn of Premier Sports Campus bustled with activity Sept. 30, but it wasn’t for soccer, lacrosse or other sporting games.

Instead, more than 150 people spread out on blankets and in lawn chairs with popcorn in hand to watch “The Sandlot.” The showing marked the debut of “Movies on the Green,” a monthly film series launched by Lakewood Ranch developer Schroeder-Manatee Ranch, owner of Premier Sports Campus. It will show PG-rated films for free to the public each month between now and April.