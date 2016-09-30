 Skip to main content
Sara Rocha joins friend Caitlin Saviano and her son, Matteo, who turns 1 in November.

Premier Sports Campus launches film series

Friday, Sep. 30, 2016 |

Lily and Hunter Bertrand, students at McNeal Elementary School, played on the inflatable slide before the movie started.

Eli Graham, 6, of Heritage Harbour, shows off his balloon sword. He also couldn't figure out how magician Stevie Dee was able to blow the balloons up. He couldn't do it.

Schroeder-Manatee Ranch's mascot cranky greeted the crowd.

Cynthia Kirchberg is excited for her son, Holden, to see "The Sandlot" for the first time.

T.J. Amato, 4, of Del Tierra, snacks on popcorn with his friends as the movie starts.

Taylor Hamilton sells concessions with her family, owners of Hamilton's Vending.

Peridia's Stevie Dee blows up balloon swords and animals for children and even sneaks in a few magic tricks.

Sami, Bill, Alex and Michelle Bransfield live in Central Park.

The first 'Movies on the Green' featured 'The Sandlot.'
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

The lawn of Premier Sports Campus bustled with activity Sept. 30, but it wasn’t for soccer, lacrosse or other sporting games.

Instead, more than 150 people spread out on blankets and in lawn chairs with popcorn in hand to watch “The Sandlot.” The showing marked the debut of “Movies on the Green,” a monthly film series launched by Lakewood Ranch developer Schroeder-Manatee Ranch, owner of Premier Sports Campus. It will show PG-rated films for free to the public each month between now and April. 

