An interactive art display allowed residents to guess as to what happened “After the Ball is Over.” A high heel, a torn picture and other items were placed on the table to give clues.

Plymouth Harbor celebrates Earth Day

Friday, Apr. 21, 2017 |

Sara Kane of the Sarasota County Sustainability Office and Debbie Nimick

Donna Maddox and Jerry Kaplan

Residents collected various items to recycle, including old medicine bottles.

Debbie Nimick and Nora Kerr

Harriet Ersner and Happy Grahn

Happy Grahn made various items out of old plastic newspaper bags during the event, including a door mat.

Happy Grahn made various items out of old plastic newspaper bags during the event, including a door mat.

Fran Nikolich, Bill Bracket and Isabel Pedersen

Fran Nikolich made this necklace out of old bobby pins and modeled it around the Earth Day event.

Senior Vice President of Philanthropy Becky Pazkowski and Susan Mauntel

A recycled chair painted by Susan Mauntel was on display during the Earth Day event.

Residents led and participated in the event that include trivia, vendors and a video.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

The residents of Plymouth Harbor had an earthly celebration on April 21.

To kick off Earth Day, which is on April 22, residents hosted a conservation and sustainable celebration complete with vendors, trivia, giveaways, videos, an interactive art installation and a local produce vendor. Publix reusable shopping bags were available and resident Susan Mauntel modeled clothes from the Fund Shop clothing store. Residents could also bring old medicine bottles and laptop parts to be recycled.

