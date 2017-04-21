Plymouth Harbor celebrates Earth Day

The residents of Plymouth Harbor had an earthly celebration on April 21.

To kick off Earth Day, which is on April 22, residents hosted a conservation and sustainable celebration complete with vendors, trivia, giveaways, videos, an interactive art installation and a local produce vendor. Publix reusable shopping bags were available and resident Susan Mauntel modeled clothes from the Fund Shop clothing store. Residents could also bring old medicine bottles and laptop parts to be recycled.