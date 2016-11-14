 Skip to main content
Co-Chairwomen Susan Buck, Kimberly Bleach and Linda Poteat-Brown

Planned Parenthood hosts annual luncheon and fashion show

Lurline Aslanian, Geraldine Swormstedt, Lorraine Livingston and Sharon Winkler

Bianca Lawrence and Mindy Rollins

Rosalyn Kline, Nancy Kane and Lorraine Buscareno-Smith

Leslie Housman and Barbara Price

Fran Blum, Marilyn Harwell and Susan Schaen

Jan L. Chester, director of philanthropy for Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida and Ellen Berman

Carol Klein, Ronna Ruben, Susan Kilman and Margaret Bryant

Alison Gardner and Jan Sirota

Gloria Moss

Guests enjoyed bellinis and mimosas before lunch.

Suzanne Freund and Sallie Vanarsdale

Charlotte Perret, Joy Norwood and Norma Cohen

Ann Fries and Susan Morin

Sarah Wertheimer

Rita Weingarten and Aileen Schuman

Mary Lou Morton, Ruthann Bromley and Elaine Rosen

Joanne Kahn and Deborah Nyman

Pat Kaufman and Ann Corcoran Ericsson

Barbara Kupferberg and Mary Jo Reston

Lydia Landa, Micki Sellman, Martha Harrison and Deb Kalb

Rosemary Heller and Franklyn Skidmore

High Tide at High Noon benefited prevention education programs at Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

Ladies — and a couple of gentlemen — gathered at Sarasota Yacht Club on Monday, Nov. 14 to support Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida. Guests were treated to bellinis and mimosas before adjourning to the banquet room where they enjoyed a chicken salad lunch with chocolate cake for dessert before the fashion show began.

Proceeds went towards the prevention education programs at Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida.

