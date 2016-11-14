Planned Parenthood hosts annual luncheon and fashion show

High Tide at High Noon benefited prevention education programs at Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida.
Ladies — and a couple of gentlemen — gathered at Sarasota Yacht Club on Monday, Nov. 14 to support Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida. Guests were treated to bellinis and mimosas before adjourning to the banquet room where they enjoyed a chicken salad lunch with chocolate cake for dessert before the fashion show began.
