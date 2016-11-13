Phillippi Estate holds centennial celebration

One hundred years seems like a significant amount of time to most people, but to New College Professor of Archeology Uzi Baram, 100 years seems like an instant.

Baram spoke on the historical significance of the Phillippi Estate during its 100th anniversary celebration on Saturday morning. Although, the event marked the 100th anniversary of the completion of the Edson Keith Mansion, Baram's address focused on the people that had called Sarasota home long before Keith laid the foundations for his historic residence.

In January of this year Baram lead an archeological dig on the site to explore a layer of shells underneath the soil, left over from Sarasota's indigenous people. Using the information learned during the dig and historical archives Baram worked with Sarasota County to install a series of signs on the property explaining the history of the property to park visitors.

"I want the next generation to have a greater opportunity to learn about the places they are at," Baram told eventgoers. "They are meant to educate the public about the land beneath their feet."

Baram was accompanied by six New College students who provided further explanation for attendees. After his address, New College student Oriana Reilly pulled off a sheet on one of the signs, symbolizing the next generation's stake in historic properties like the Phillippi Estate.

Baram said that he hopes the future generations will continue to benefit from the property, both because of its historical significance an the lessons Baram hopes they will learn from their common origins.

"It's potential is still growing, hopefully confront the xenophobia and racism that should not be our future," Baram said. "History becomes the social glue that keeps diverse communities together."