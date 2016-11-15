 Skip to main content
JHCF Board President Merrill and Sheila Wynne

Performances spice up 5th anniversary of Keeping the Dream Alive

JHCF Board President Merrill and Sheila Wynne

Kim and Mark Chait

Kim and Mark Chait

Members of the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe perform “Dancing in the Street.”

Members of the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe perform “Dancing in the Street.”

Lauri and Larry Candee

Lauri and Larry Candee

Ilene Fox with Edie and David Chaifetz

Ilene Fox with Edie and David Chaifetz

JHCF CEO Heidi Brown welcomes the crowd.

JHCF CEO Heidi Brown welcomes the crowd.

Carol Levine and Carol Edelman

Carol Levine and Carol Edelman

Wyatt Ulin, Jerry Levinson and Kenneth Stock

Wyatt Ulin, Jerry Levinson and Kenneth Stock

Guests munched on assorted desserts including fruit tarts, macarons, cannolis, cupcakes and chocolate-covered pretzels.

Guests munched on assorted desserts including fruit tarts, macarons, cannolis, cupcakes and chocolate-covered pretzels.

Barney and Edith Sack

Barney and Edith Sack

Barbara Adler, Jerry Levinson and Judith and Herbert Gofman

Barbara Adler, Jerry Levinson and Judith and Herbert Gofman

Members of the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe perform “Dancing in the Street.”

Members of the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe perform “Dancing in the Street.”

Norman and Diane Cohen

Norman and Diane Cohen

Rabbi Michael Werbow, Rabbi Barbara Aiello and Dr. Enrico Mascaro

Rabbi Michael Werbow, Rabbi Barbara Aiello and Dr. Enrico Mascaro

Chairwomen Anne Garlington and Debbie Haspel address the crowd.

Chairwomen Anne Garlington and Debbie Haspel address the crowd.

Ron and Janis Collier with Jason Collier and Elinore Mandelker (seated)

Ron and Janis Collier with Jason Collier and Elinore Mandelker (seated)

Joyce Berk and Diana Lemoine

Joyce Berk and Diana Lemoine

JHCF CEO Heidi Brown and JHCF Board President Merrill Wynne

JHCF CEO Heidi Brown and JHCF Board President Merrill Wynne

Members of the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe perform “Dancing in the Street.”

Members of the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe perform “Dancing in the Street.”

Isabel Becker and Margery Shurberg

Isabel Becker and Margery Shurberg

Randy Mallitz, board president, with Dr. Steven Fineman and Dr. Sean Downing

Randy Mallitz, board president, with Dr. Steven Fineman and Dr. Sean Downing

Julie Leach, Donnie Diamond, Nicci Kobritz, Brock Leach and Iwan Mohamed

Julie Leach, Donnie Diamond, Nicci Kobritz, Brock Leach and Iwan Mohamed

The evening, which benefited the Jewish Housing Council Foundation, featured both musical and theatrical performances to celebrate its fifth year.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

Guests at the 5th-anniversary of the annual Keep the Dream Alive event enjoyed a lot more than just good company and delectable desserts. The evening featured two performances by members of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, as well as a performance of the play “Dilemma” by playwright Marvin Albert. The piece was performed by Dr. David Lipton and Brian Lipton.

Proceeds from the event went towards the Jewish Housing Council Foundation’s Benevolent Care Program, which aims to provide care to seniors who outlive their financial resources.

