Performances spice up 5th anniversary of Keeping the Dream Alive

Guests at the 5th-anniversary of the annual Keep the Dream Alive event enjoyed a lot more than just good company and delectable desserts. The evening featured two performances by members of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, as well as a performance of the play “Dilemma” by playwright Marvin Albert. The piece was performed by Dr. David Lipton and Brian Lipton.

Proceeds from the event went towards the Jewish Housing Council Foundation’s Benevolent Care Program, which aims to provide care to seniors who outlive their financial resources.