A dreary Saturday afternoon gave way to a floral paradise for attendees of the 60th annual Sarasota Orchid Society festival and sale Jan. 7 at Sarasota Municipal Auditorium.

This year's festival was called A Symphony of Orchids. It featured orchids available for purchase from professional growers as well as submissions from the Venice, Englewood and Sarasota orchid societies for judging.

The festival continues Sunday, Jan. 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.