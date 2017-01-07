 Skip to main content
Paul and Patricia Phelps pose in front of their booth at the Sarasota Orchid Society' s Symphony of Orchids festival and sale.

Orchid Society celebrates 60 years with A Symphony of Orchids

Ellen Kaiden selects an orchid to purchase from Patricia and Paul Phelps. A water color artist, Kaiden was selecting a orchid for her next painting.

Kaiden shows some of her previous paintings.

Professional growers sold their orchids and members of the Sarasota, Venice and Englewood orchid societies submitted their plants for judging.

Ken and Emmie Chapman

Festivalgoers perused booths from professional growers.

Donna Heffner, Lynne Heuston and Cally Rothman

Festivalgoers perused booths from professional growers.

Janet Keown and JoAnn Britton of the Venice Orchid Society pose in front of their society' s display.

Alina Van Regenmorter helped her grandmother, Joanne Wuelfing (not pictured), select an orchid to purchase.

Joanne Wuelfing smells the orchids for sale at the festival.

Rick Van Rijssen inspects some of the orchids for sale at the festival.

Nicole and Lori Sullivan admire some of the orchids for sale.

Sarasota Orchid Society celebrated their 60th anniversary with a orchid festival and sale.
by: Anna Brugmann Staff Writer

A dreary Saturday afternoon gave way to a floral paradise for attendees of the 60th annual Sarasota Orchid Society festival and sale Jan. 7 at Sarasota Municipal Auditorium. 

This year's festival was called A Symphony of Orchids. It featured orchids available for purchase from professional growers as well as submissions from the Venice, Englewood and Sarasota orchid societies for judging. 

The festival continues Sunday, Jan. 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

 

