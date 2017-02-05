On their toes in Lakewood Ranch

Bob Amer and his three partners in the Afternoon Delight Quartet know the art of the barbershop quartet might be slipping away as the years pass.

But if their favorite type of entertainment is, indeed, disappearing, they are going to go out swinging.

Amer, Dick Zarfos, Vernon Sievers and Jim Woods had the crowd swinging along with them during the 10th Grand Ovation on Lakewood Main Street Feb. 4. The event serves as a showcase for various arts groups in the area. It allows exposure to artists local residents might not ordinarily go out of their way to see.

Those who attended were treated to ballet, tap dancers, theater groups, folk dancers, singers and much more.

"This is great for us, great for the community, and it shows what a great place Lakewood Ranch is," Amer said.