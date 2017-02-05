 Skip to main content
The Afternoon Delight Quartet of Bob Amer, Dick Zarfos, Jim Woods and Vernon Sievers leads off Grand Ovation on Lakewood Main Street.

On their toes in Lakewood Ranch

Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 |

The Afternoon Delight Quartet of Bob Amer, Dick Zarfos, Jim Woods and Vernon Sievers leads off Grand Ovation on Lakewood Main Street.

Sasha Chacheva and Alexander Spasov perform for the Premier Dance Studio.

Rosemary Seto gets to take a whirl with Premier Dance Studio owner Maksim Spasov.

A traditional Greek dance is demonstrated for the crowd.

Simona Simeonova, 14, performs during Grand Ovation on Lakewood Main Street.

Sarasota' s Annalise Gonzales, 15, kept the crowd on its toes with her dance.

Sarah Shaw, 15, represents Onyx Studio with a beautiful performance on Lakewood Main Street.

Liesl Cockrell, 7; Audrey DeLuca, 9; and Elizabeth Shay, 9, perform during "Dance of the Sugarplum Fairy."

Sarah Shaw, 15, blends into the streetscape on Lakewood Main Street.

Margie Krogel struts her stuff during a tap dance number.

It might not have been the perfect stage for tap dancers, but they managed to get it done during Grand Ovation.

Senior Jackson Helwege and sophomore Fermin Llosa belt out "There Is Nothing Like a Dame."

Olivia Lafemina repreents Lakewood Ranch High School' s Junior Theater with a song. She next appears in "Exhibit of the Mind" on Feb. 17-18 at the high school.

Sarah Shaw, 15, blends into the streetscape on Lakewood Main Street.

10th Grand Ovation gives crowd on Lakewood Main Street reason to cheer.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

Bob Amer and his three partners in the Afternoon Delight Quartet know the art of the barbershop quartet might be slipping away as the years pass.

But if their favorite type of entertainment is, indeed, disappearing, they are going to go out swinging.

Amer, Dick Zarfos, Vernon Sievers and Jim Woods had the crowd swinging along with them during the 10th Grand Ovation on Lakewood Main Street Feb. 4. The event serves as a showcase for various arts groups in the area. It allows exposure to artists local residents might not ordinarily go out of their way to see.

Those who attended were treated to ballet, tap dancers, theater groups, folk dancers, singers and much more.

"This is great for us, great for the community, and it shows what a great place Lakewood Ranch is," Amer said.

 

