ODA senior athletes announce college choices

On Wednesday morning, 12 senior athletes from The Out-of-Door Academy with plans to play in college were honored at a school ceremony. In alphabetical order:

Savannah Alario, rowing, University of Miami

McCabe Ballance, football, Colby College (Maine)

Duncan Cappar, baseball, John Carroll University (Ohio)

Sophia Gardinier, track and field, Lafayette College (Pa.)

Brad Hansell, football, Dickinson College (Pa.)

Christian McCarthy, football, Centre College (Ohio)

Brady Moore, baseball, University of Western Ontario (Ca.)

Najee Rhodes, baseball, San Jacinto College (Tx.) (not present at the ceremony)

Maria Ross, tennis, Boston College

Tess Sicilliano, lacrosse, Oberlin College (Ohio)

Sabrina Suriol, lacrosse, Southwestern University (Tx.)

Cameron Smalley, baseball, Eckerd College