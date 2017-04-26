 Skip to main content
Savannah Alario, rowing, University of Miami

ODA senior athletes announce college choices

Wednesday, Apr. 26, 2017

Savannah Alario, rowing, University of Miami

McCabe Ballance, football, Colby College (Maine)

Wednesday, Apr. 26, 2017 |

McCabe Ballance, football, Colby College (Maine)

Duncan Cappar, baseball, John Carroll University (Ohio)

Wednesday, Apr. 26, 2017 |

Duncan Cappar, baseball, John Carroll University (Ohio)

Sophia Gardinier, track and field, Lafayette College (Pa.)

Wednesday, Apr. 26, 2017 |

Sophia Gardinier, track and field, Lafayette College (Pa.)

Brad Hansell, football, Dickinson College (Pa.)

Wednesday, Apr. 26, 2017 |

Brad Hansell, football, Dickinson College (Pa.)

Christian McCarthy, football, Centre College (Ohio)

Wednesday, Apr. 26, 2017 |

Christian McCarthy, football, Centre College (Ohio)

Brady Moore, baseball, University of Western Ontario (Ca.)

Wednesday, Apr. 26, 2017 |

Brady Moore, baseball, University of Western Ontario (Ca.)

Najee Rhodes, baseball, San Jacinto College (Tx.)

Wednesday, Apr. 26, 2017 |

Najee Rhodes, baseball, San Jacinto College (Tx.)

Maria Ross, tennis, Boston College

Wednesday, Apr. 26, 2017 |

Maria Ross, tennis, Boston College

Tess Sicilliano, lacrosse, Oberlin College (Ohio)

Wednesday, Apr. 26, 2017 |

Tess Sicilliano, lacrosse, Oberlin College (Ohio)

Sabrina Suriol, lacrosse, Southwestern University (Tx.)

Wednesday, Apr. 26, 2017 |

Sabrina Suriol, lacrosse, Southwestern University (Tx.)

Cameron Smalley, baseball, Eckerd College

Wednesday, Apr. 26, 2017 |

Cameron Smalley, baseball, Eckerd College

Twelve Thunder athletes will compete for their colleges.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

On Wednesday morning, 12 senior athletes from The Out-of-Door Academy with plans to play in college were honored at a school ceremony. In alphabetical order:

Savannah Alario, rowing, University of Miami

McCabe Ballance, football, Colby College (Maine)

Duncan Cappar, baseball, John Carroll University (Ohio)

Sophia Gardinier, track and field, Lafayette College (Pa.)

Brad Hansell, football, Dickinson College (Pa.)

Christian McCarthy, football, Centre College (Ohio)

Brady Moore, baseball, University of Western Ontario (Ca.)

Najee Rhodes, baseball, San Jacinto College (Tx.) (not present at the ceremony)

Maria Ross, tennis, Boston College

Tess Sicilliano, lacrosse, Oberlin College (Ohio)

Sabrina Suriol, lacrosse, Southwestern University (Tx.)

Cameron Smalley, baseball, Eckerd College

 

