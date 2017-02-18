The Newtown Alive project revealed 15 markers that will mark historic locations throughout Newtown.

 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
James Brown looks at historical photos before the unveiling of the 15 historical markers.

Newtown honors its history

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 |

James Brown looks at historical photos before the unveiling of the 15 historical markers.

Buy this Photo
Former Sarasota Mayor Fredd Atkins looks at historical photos before the unveiling of the 15 historical markers.

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 |

Former Sarasota Mayor Fredd Atkins looks at historical photos before the unveiling of the 15 historical markers.

Buy this Photo
Vickie Oldham greets community members at the unveiling of Newtown' s historical markers.

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 |

Vickie Oldham greets community members at the unveiling of Newtown' s historical markers.

Buy this Photo
Historical photos were on display.

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 |

Historical photos were on display.

Buy this Photo
James Stuart, Robert taylor, Sherry Suggs and Mark Jackson

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 |

James Stuart, Robert taylor, Sherry Suggs and Mark Jackson

Buy this Photo
Myles Hill

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 |

Myles Hill

Buy this Photo
Mary Butler and Pastor John Wesley Walker Jr.

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 |

Mary Butler and Pastor John Wesley Walker Jr.

Buy this Photo
Sarasota County School Board Member Jane Goodwin, Robert Taylor and Carolyn Mason

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 |

Sarasota County School Board Member Jane Goodwin, Robert Taylor and Carolyn Mason

Buy this Photo
Randi Jackson sings the National Anthem.

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 |

Randi Jackson sings the National Anthem.

Buy this Photo
Kathy Byrdpobee reacts to Pastor John Wesley Walker' s prayer at the beginning of the ceremony.

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 |

Kathy Byrdpobee reacts to Pastor John Wesley Walker' s prayer at the beginning of the ceremony.

Buy this Photo
Carol Poteat-Buchanan sings "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 |

Carol Poteat-Buchanan sings "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

Buy this Photo
Kyla Woodward reads the lyrics "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 |

Kyla Woodward reads the lyrics "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

Buy this Photo
Vickie Oldham

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 |

Vickie Oldham

Buy this Photo
Mike Moran addresses community members.

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 |

Mike Moran addresses community members.

Buy this Photo
Vickie Oldham thanks community members and elected officials before the unveiling of the Newtown history markers.

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 |

Vickie Oldham thanks community members and elected officials before the unveiling of the Newtown history markers.

Buy this Photo
Rosalyn Howard and Chris Wenzel stand to be recognized for their work on the Newtown Alive project.

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 |

Rosalyn Howard and Chris Wenzel stand to be recognized for their work on the Newtown Alive project.

Buy this Photo
Syesha Mercado performs "Rise Up."

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 |

Syesha Mercado performs "Rise Up."

Buy this Photo
Mayor Willie Shaw reacts to the last chorus of "Rise Up."

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 |

Mayor Willie Shaw reacts to the last chorus of "Rise Up."

Buy this Photo
Bruce Francis sings the last chorus of "Rise Up."

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 |

Bruce Francis sings the last chorus of "Rise Up."

Buy this Photo
Viola and Terry Humphrey

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 |

Viola and Terry Humphrey

Buy this Photo
Edward James Taylor III and Edward James Taylor II.

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 |

Edward James Taylor III and Edward James Taylor II.

Buy this Photo
Muhammad Ngner looks up at one of the markers revealed Feb. 18 at the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex.

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 |

Muhammad Ngner looks up at one of the markers revealed Feb. 18 at the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex.

Buy this Photo
Mary Christian reads one of the 15 historic markers revealed during the ceremony.

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 |

Mary Christian reads one of the 15 historic markers revealed during the ceremony.

Buy this Photo
Vickie Oldham reveals one of the historic markers that will placed throughout Newtown.

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 |

Vickie Oldham reveals one of the historic markers that will placed throughout Newtown.

Buy this Photo
Share
The Newtown Alive project revealed 15 markers that will mark historic locations throughout Newtown.
by: Anna Brugmann Staff Writer

Vickie Oldham said she was grateful to find tissues tucked inside the podium at the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex Feb. 18 during the unveiling of 15 historic markers that will be placed throughout Newtown as part of the Newtown Alive project.

Oldham, the project's lead consultant, said she had a lot of people to thank for the progress of Newtown Alive, a project which has documented this history of Sarasota's historically African American neighborhoods. 

She thanked former Sarasota Mayor Fredd Atkins for beginning discussions about documenting the history of Sarasota's African American community in 1985 a city commissioner. She thanked her team of researchers, the community for participating in the project and the city of Sarasota for funding its primary phases. 

All in all, the event was characterized by gratitude. Speakers applauded the work of community members that came before them — activists, entrepreneurs and educators — who paved the way for a better future.

The contributions of those community members were honored as current members of the Newtown community pulled off thin pieces of cloth that covered reproductions of the plagues. 

But even as Newtown celebrated its history, many community members looked to the future. 

"(Our history) can't just stay here," former president of the Manasota branch of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History Mark Jackson said. "It has to go to the young people ... This is a living history."

 

Related Stories