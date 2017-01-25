New waterfront development hosts launch party

Developers, realtors and other supporters of The Strand, a new waterfront housing development, gathered at the property Jan. 25 to mingle, enjoy hors d’oeuvres and learn more about the new community.

The Strand will feature 156 units, 47 of which will have boat slips. Coldwell Banker Branch Manager Matthew Day says that the condos will be attractive because of their tropical modern style — designed by Hoyt Architects — and because they’re located a mile from downtown Sarasota on North Tamiami Trail.

Renderings show that residents will also be able to enjoy a kayak/paddleboard launch, day boat dock, walking trail, pool and fitness center.