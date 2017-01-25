 Skip to main content
Lynn Morris and Nora Johnson

New waterfront development hosts launch party

Lynn Morris and Nora Johnson

Kim Githler, architect Gary Hoyt, Dorian Vee and Betsy Kane-Hartnett

Kim Githler, architect Gary Hoyt, Dorian Vee and Betsy Kane-Hartnett

Kim Githler, developer Jim Bridges, Betsy Kane-Hartnett and Elita Krums-Kane

Kim Githler, developer Jim Bridges, Betsy Kane-Hartnett and Elita Krums-Kane

Dyrk Dahl, Gwen Kruse and Matthew Day

Dyrk Dahl, Gwen Kruse and Matthew Day

(Back) Ben Bates, Brock Doyle, Robert Livengood, Craig Cameron and James Brown with (front) Brenda Cozy, Tina Johns, Mary Hale, Bonnie Haytcher, Loretta Friedman, Elaine and Robin Adair and Dyrk Dahl

(Back) Ben Bates, Brock Doyle, Robert Livengood, Craig Cameron and James Brown with (front) Brenda Cozy, Tina Johns, Mary Hale, Bonnie Haytcher, Loretta Friedman, Elaine and Robin Adair and Dyrk Dahl

Coldwell Banker Sales Manager Angie Kaleskas explains the site plan to Dr. George and Carolyn Kotlewski

Coldwell Banker Sales Manager Angie Kaleskas explains the site plan to Dr. George and Carolyn Kotlewski

Kendall Peacock and Rick Gomez

Kendall Peacock and Rick Gomez

Dan Woodley and Stacey Fredericks

Dan Woodley and Stacey Fredericks

Coldwell Banker Branch Manager Matthew Day tells the crowd details of the development.

Coldwell Banker Branch Manager Matthew Day tells the crowd details of the development.

Ed and Karee Valek

Ed and Karee Valek

Bob Birch, Dennis McLean, Elita Krums-Kane, David Berger and Amy Kleppinger

Bob Birch, Dennis McLean, Elita Krums-Kane, David Berger and Amy Kleppinger

Scotty McFarland performed Key West-inspired tunes for guests.

Scotty McFarland performed Key West-inspired tunes for guests.

Rob and Janis Collier

Rob and Janis Collier

Kyle Hembree and Cor Donovan

Kyle Hembree and Cor Donovan

Amy Tetzlaff of Amelia' s catering spears a prosecco bottle for guests to enjoy.

Amy Tetzlaff of Amelia' s catering spears a prosecco bottle for guests to enjoy.

Tony Polk, Aaron West, Charlie Githler and Margaret Wise

Tony Polk, Aaron West, Charlie Githler and Margaret Wise

The Strand is an upcoming community that will feature 156 units.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

Developers, realtors and other supporters of The Strand, a new waterfront housing development, gathered at the property Jan. 25 to mingle, enjoy hors d’oeuvres and learn more about the new community.

The Strand will feature 156 units, 47 of which will have boat slips. Coldwell Banker Branch Manager Matthew Day says that the condos will be attractive because of their tropical modern style — designed by Hoyt Architects — and because they’re located a mile from downtown Sarasota on North Tamiami Trail.

Renderings show that residents will also be able to enjoy a kayak/paddleboard launch, day boat dock, walking trail, pool and fitness center.

