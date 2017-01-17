 Skip to main content
Hermitage Artist Retreat Executive Director Bruce Rodgers and Chairwoman Debbi Benedict

New Hermitage Artist Retreat luncheon steals the show

Sherry and Tom Koski with Hillary Steele

Nancy Markle and Kathleen Gurney

Bill and Jane Knapp

Jenni and Mario Messina

Lee Dougherty Ross and Carol Erickson

Tom Koski, Beverly Koski and Hermitage Artist Retreat Co-Founder and Program Director Patricia Caswell

Ruth and Andy Maas with Elizabeth Van Riper

Barbara Kupferberg, Lisa Rubinstein and Marilyn Harwell

The tables in the Michael’s On East ballroom were adorned with theater-themed centerpieces Jan. 17.

Hermitage Artist Retreat Executive Director Bruce Rodgers and Larry Bold

Linda and David Green with Gerri Aaron

Penny Resnick, Harriet Resnick and Bonnie Ross

Penny and Ken Abt

Pat Pantello, Peggy Costello and Juliet McGhie

Tricia Mire and Carol Phillips

Charlie Huisking with Myrna and John Welch

Mary-Lou Moulton and Jane Summerville

Melba Jimenez and Gila Meriwether

Cynthia Tremblay, Carolyn Michel and Howard Millman

Aimee Cogan, Bob Bartner and Ariane Dart

Nicole Mei and Denise Mei

Nancy Parrish and Fran Fergusson

Betty Jean Bavar and Kimberly Bleach

Susan McLeod and Penny Hill

Rebecca Donelson and Sean Flanigan

Pamela Hughes, Susan Kelley, Mary Saily and Deborah Beacham

Scott Anderson and Jewelle Bickford

The organization’s new Muse Luncheon was held at Michael’s On East on Jan. 17.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

It was near impossible to navigate the Michael’s On East courtyard Jan. 17 as it was full of smiling Hermitage Artist Retreat supporters socializing before the Muse Luncheon.

The fundraiser is new for the philanthropy, and its goal is to inspire creativity by hosting national speakers whose sense of creativity inspires all. This year, the organization hosted Oskar Eustis, the Artistic Director of New York’s Public Theatre who developed Tony and Pulitzer-winning musicals Fun Home and Hamilton. Eustis shared his experiences working with Lin-Manuel Miranda, who he was somewhat of a “muse” to, while making Hamilton into one of the most popular musicals in musical theater history.

Proceeds from the event benefited the Hermitage Artist Retreat Endowment Fund.

