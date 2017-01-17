New Hermitage Artist Retreat luncheon steals the show

It was near impossible to navigate the Michael’s On East courtyard Jan. 17 as it was full of smiling Hermitage Artist Retreat supporters socializing before the Muse Luncheon.

The fundraiser is new for the philanthropy, and its goal is to inspire creativity by hosting national speakers whose sense of creativity inspires all. This year, the organization hosted Oskar Eustis, the Artistic Director of New York’s Public Theatre who developed Tony and Pulitzer-winning musicals Fun Home and Hamilton. Eustis shared his experiences working with Lin-Manuel Miranda, who he was somewhat of a “muse” to, while making Hamilton into one of the most popular musicals in musical theater history.

Proceeds from the event benefited the Hermitage Artist Retreat Endowment Fund.