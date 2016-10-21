 Skip to main content
Tom and Charlotte Hedge with Preston, 7, and Alexander, 4

Mote has a night of fish, fun and fright

Makenna Lee, 3, gets her face painted by Akiko at Mote’s Night of Fish, Fun and Fright

Makenna Lee, 3, gets her face painted by Akiko at Mote’s Night of Fish, Fun and Fright

Shirley Fehr and Aliyah Clyburn sing “Roar” by Katy Perry at Mote’s Night of Fish, Fun and Fright on Oct. 21.

Danny, 3 and Chris Conetta, 2

Danny, 3 and Chris Conetta, 2

Danny, 3 and Chris Conetta, 2, look at the candy they collected at Mote’s Night of Fish, Fun and Fright.

Mario and Jessica Bringas with Alejandro, 3, and Anabela, 1

Mario and Jessica Bringas with Alejandro, 3, and Anabela, 1

Danielle and Lucas Madden, 4

Danielle and Lucas Madden, 4

Julian Rivera 2, picks out candy at Mote’s Night of Fish, Fun and Fright.

Michelle and Gus Owen, 4, attended Mote’ Night of Fish, Fun and Fright for the first time this year.

Zoe Brookshire, 4, picks out a piece of candy at Mote’s Night of Fish, Fun and Fright on Oct. 21.

Ava and Zoe Brookshire, both 4

Ava and Zoe Brookshire, both 4

Scott and Jamie Jalwan are celebrating their son Connor’s first Halloween this year.

Trinity, 6, and Lisamichelle Lemurian

Trinity, 6, and Lisamichelle Lemurian

Mote staff carve pumpkins in one of the fish tanks during the Night of Fish, Fun and Fright on Oct. 21.

Mote staff carve pumpkins in one of the fish tanks during the Night of Fish, Fun and Fright on Oct. 21.

Yanick Welihozkiy, 3, plays a game during Mote’s Night of Fish, Fun and Fright.

Yanick Welihozkiy, 3, plays a game during Mote’s Night of Fish, Fun and Fright.

Yanick, 3, and Anja Welihozkiy

Yanick, 3, and Anja Welihozkiy

Susan and Faith Class, 7

Susan and Faith Class, 7

Ivy Warner, 2 ½

Ivy Warner, 2 ½

Ivy Warner, 2 ½ , flaps her “wings” during Mote’s Night of Fish, Fun and Fright.

Kids play games with Mote staff during the Night of Fish, Fun and Fright on Oct. 21.

Kids play games with Mote staff during the Night of Fish, Fun and Fright on Oct. 21.

A painted pumpkin as Karenia Brevis, or red tide

A painted pumpkin as Karenia Brevis, or red tide

Twins Olivia and Imogen Jackson, 2 ½

Twins Olivia and Imogen Jackson, 2 ½

Brian, 3, and Laura Llorca watch the sharks at Mote’s Night of Fish, Fun and Fright

Brian, 3, and Laura Llorca watch the sharks at Mote’s Night of Fish, Fun and Fright

Natalie Beard, 3 ½

Natalie Beard, 3 ½

Live music played throughout the aquarium as guests enjoyed games and trick-or-treating at Mote’s Night of Fish, Fun and Fright.

Danny Conetta, 3, and Payton Stewart, 4, stand with Gilly the Shark at Mote’s Night of Fish, Fun and Fright.

Danny Conetta, 3, and Payton Stewart, 4, stand with Gilly the Shark at Mote’s Night of Fish, Fun and Fright.

Kelsey Lodge, 3, finger paints at Mote’s Night of Fish, Fun and Fright on Oct. 21.

Kelsey Lodge, 3, finger paints at Mote’s Night of Fish, Fun and Fright on Oct. 21.

Abby Smith, 3, and Maicey Bolman, 3

Abby Smith, 3, and Maicey Bolman, 3

Gabriella Fabyonic, 6, Cooper Robertson, 6, and Lila Robertson, 8

Gabriella Fabyonic, 6, Cooper Robertson, 6, and Lila Robertson, 8

Jessa Winn, 6 and Lauren Taylor-Nock, 7

Jessa Winn, 6 and Lauren Taylor-Nock, 7

Mandy Wrobel, Senior Public Program Coordinator for Mote, greets kids as they join a Mommy and Me Session at Mote’s Night of Fish, Fun and Fright.

Mandy Wrobel, Senior Public Program Coordinator for Mote, greets kids as they join a Mommy and Me Session at Mote’s Night of Fish, Fun and Fright.

Mandy Wrobel, Senior Public Program Coordinator for Mote, reads a book to guests during a Mommy and Me session at Mote’s Night of Fish, Fun and Fright.

Mandy Wrobel, Senior Public Program Coordinator for Mote, reads a book to guests during a Mommy and Me session at Mote’s Night of Fish, Fun and Fright.

Mandy Wrobel, Senior Public Program Coordinator for Mote, reads a book to guests during a Mommy and Me session at Mote’s Night of Fish, Fun and Fright.

The annual Halloween celebration brought all kinds of characters to the aquarium.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

Although it’s still a few days away, those at Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium on Oct. 21 were already feeling the Halloween spirit.

From princesses and superheroes, to policemen and mermaids, all different characters were trick-or-treating at Mote’s annual Night of Fish, Fun and Fright. The annual Halloween celebration invited kids and their parents to dress up for a night of fun that included trick-or-treating, live music, underwater pumpkin carving by staff, face painting and various Mommy and Me sessions.

While some people have attended the event before, others were experiencing it for the first time. Gus Owen, 4, who just moved to the area in May with his mom, Michelle, was most looking forward to the games. Jamie and Scott Jalwan were attending in celebration of their son Connor’s first Halloween. This year, the family of the three was dressed as a chef, steak and lobster. For them, one certain thing is keeping them excited for future Halloweens.

“Dressing up in coordinated costumes,” Jamie Jalwan said.

The Jalwans weren’t the only ones to coordinate costumes. Between families of ghosts and ghostbusters and moms and daughters dressed as Elsa and Anna from “Frozen,” it was clear the event was centered around family. Others got more creative, though. Trinity Lemurian, 6, was dressed as a mermaid, while her mom, Lisamichelle posed as a net that was trying to catch her. This was Trinity’s fifth time attending the event, and though her favorite part of the event, the haunted house, didn’t happen this year, she still enjoyed it.

“I really like going to Mote because we come here every time,” she said.

