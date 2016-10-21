Mote has a night of fish, fun and fright

Although it’s still a few days away, those at Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium on Oct. 21 were already feeling the Halloween spirit.

From princesses and superheroes, to policemen and mermaids, all different characters were trick-or-treating at Mote’s annual Night of Fish, Fun and Fright. The annual Halloween celebration invited kids and their parents to dress up for a night of fun that included trick-or-treating, live music, underwater pumpkin carving by staff, face painting and various Mommy and Me sessions.

While some people have attended the event before, others were experiencing it for the first time. Gus Owen, 4, who just moved to the area in May with his mom, Michelle, was most looking forward to the games. Jamie and Scott Jalwan were attending in celebration of their son Connor’s first Halloween. This year, the family of the three was dressed as a chef, steak and lobster. For them, one certain thing is keeping them excited for future Halloweens.

“Dressing up in coordinated costumes,” Jamie Jalwan said.

The Jalwans weren’t the only ones to coordinate costumes. Between families of ghosts and ghostbusters and moms and daughters dressed as Elsa and Anna from “Frozen,” it was clear the event was centered around family. Others got more creative, though. Trinity Lemurian, 6, was dressed as a mermaid, while her mom, Lisamichelle posed as a net that was trying to catch her. This was Trinity’s fifth time attending the event, and though her favorite part of the event, the haunted house, didn’t happen this year, she still enjoyed it.

“I really like going to Mote because we come here every time,” she said.