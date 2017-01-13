 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Co-Chairwoman Irene Ross, speaker Bella Meyer, Co-Chairwoman Anne Spindel and JFSM Board President Patti Wetheimer

Marc Chagall’s granddaughter speaks at Lion of Judah and Pomegranate Luncheon

Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 |

Co-Chairwoman Irene Ross, speaker Bella Meyer, Co-Chairwoman Anne Spindel and JFSM Board President Patti Wetheimer

Edie Weinberger and Robin Strauss

Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 |

Edie Weinberger and Robin Strauss

Nancy Zimmerman, Hadassah Strobel and Elaine Weill

Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 |

Nancy Zimmerman, Hadassah Strobel and Elaine Weill

Hedria Saltzman, Judy Bloch and Linda Lipson

Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 |

Hedria Saltzman, Judy Bloch and Linda Lipson

Arline Stern and Julie Rivkees

Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 |

Arline Stern and Julie Rivkees

Diana Lager and Barbara Geldbart

Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 |

Diana Lager and Barbara Geldbart

Adrienne Driben, Gloria Feibus and Rosann Argenti Black

Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 |

Adrienne Driben, Gloria Feibus and Rosann Argenti Black

Joan Lieberman and Toby Etkin

Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 |

Joan Lieberman and Toby Etkin

Bonnie Chisling and Adrea Sukin

Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 |

Bonnie Chisling and Adrea Sukin

Harriette Howitt and Joan Levenson

Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 |

Harriette Howitt and Joan Levenson

Helen Glaser and Jane Lewit

Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 |

Helen Glaser and Jane Lewit

Linda Rosenbluth and Betty Schoenbaum

Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 |

Linda Rosenbluth and Betty Schoenbaum

Jane Tolbert, Marilyn Blankman and Kathy Bernstein

Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 |

Jane Tolbert, Marilyn Blankman and Kathy Bernstein

Evelyne Singer and Betty Rosenthal

Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 |

Evelyne Singer and Betty Rosenthal

Co-Chairwoman Irene Ross addresses the crowd.

Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 |

Co-Chairwoman Irene Ross addresses the crowd.

Ruth Ades, Lois Marcus, Bunny Skirboll and Nancy Jacobson

Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 |

Ruth Ades, Lois Marcus, Bunny Skirboll and Nancy Jacobson

Bernice Meyers and Marlene Silverman

Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 |

Bernice Meyers and Marlene Silverman

Seven women were inducted into the Lion of Judah.

Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 |

Seven women were inducted into the Lion of Judah.

Richard Bergman and Marilyn Spencer

Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 |

Richard Bergman and Marilyn Spencer

Nancy Roucher and Gerri Aaron

Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 |

Nancy Roucher and Gerri Aaron

Speaker Bella Meyer tells stories about her grandfather, Marc Chagall.

Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 |

Speaker Bella Meyer tells stories about her grandfather, Marc Chagall.

Marla Levine and Linda Klein

Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 |

Marla Levine and Linda Klein

Cheryl Shapiro and Bryna Tevlowitz

Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 |

Cheryl Shapiro and Bryna Tevlowitz

Each table setting included a napkin with a floral arrangement.

Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 |

Each table setting included a napkin with a floral arrangement.

Steffi Gold, Linda Klein, Marcy Klein, Bette Hoffman and Jane Lewit

Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 |

Steffi Gold, Linda Klein, Marcy Klein, Bette Hoffman and Jane Lewit

Hannah Weinberg, Lynn Carvel and Leslie D. Marantz

Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 |

Hannah Weinberg, Lynn Carvel and Leslie D. Marantz

Harriet Bernbaum and Evie Lichter

Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 |

Harriet Bernbaum and Evie Lichter

Hillary Steele, Flori Roberts and Graci McGillicuddy

Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 |

Hillary Steele, Flori Roberts and Graci McGillicuddy

Anita Harris, Sandy Samdperil and Sharyn Nassau

Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 |

Anita Harris, Sandy Samdperil and Sharyn Nassau

Andrea Eiffert and Jessica Bellman

Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 |

Andrea Eiffert and Jessica Bellman

Nancy Gold and Iris Nehomow

Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 |

Nancy Gold and Iris Nehomow

Betty Schoenbaum and Carol Camiener

Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 |

Betty Schoenbaum and Carol Camiener

Six women were inducted/introduced as Pomegranates.

Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 |

Six women were inducted/introduced as Pomegranates.

Share
Bella Meyer gave lecture after several new “lions” and “pomegranates” were inducted.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

Nearly 140 women gathered at Michael’s on the Bat Jan. 13 to celebrate the new inductees into the Jewish Federation of Sarasota - Manatee’s two women’s giving societies: Lion of Judah and Pomegranates.

The honor of Pomegranate is given to women who contribute $1,800 - $4,999 to the Federation’s Annual Campaign, whereas members of the Lion of Judah are women who contribute $5,000 or more.

After lunch, each inductee was brought to the front of the room and honored with a pin. After all the inductees were introduced, Bella Meyer, the late artist Marc Chagall’s granddaughter, gave a passionate lecture about her childhood visits with her beloved grandfather, as well as how his work influenced her work as a floral artist.

“He smiled at us with such intensity that you thought the whole space was suddenly filled with brilliant light,” she said of her time with him.

Related Stories