Marc Chagall’s granddaughter speaks at Lion of Judah and Pomegranate Luncheon

Nearly 140 women gathered at Michael’s on the Bat Jan. 13 to celebrate the new inductees into the Jewish Federation of Sarasota - Manatee’s two women’s giving societies: Lion of Judah and Pomegranates.

The honor of Pomegranate is given to women who contribute $1,800 - $4,999 to the Federation’s Annual Campaign, whereas members of the Lion of Judah are women who contribute $5,000 or more.

After lunch, each inductee was brought to the front of the room and honored with a pin. After all the inductees were introduced, Bella Meyer, the late artist Marc Chagall’s granddaughter, gave a passionate lecture about her childhood visits with her beloved grandfather, as well as how his work influenced her work as a floral artist.

“He smiled at us with such intensity that you thought the whole space was suddenly filled with brilliant light,” she said of her time with him.