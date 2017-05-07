 Skip to main content
Larry Hall and Nancy and Jack Rozance

Longboat Rotary Club thanks first responders

Larry Hall and Nancy and Jack Rozance

Jay and Liz Sparr

Jay and Liz Sparr

The fire department team shows off its strength during a round of tug of war.

The fire department team shows off its strength during a round of tug of war.

Jason, Grayson, 8 months, Tina and Kolten Adams, 2

Jason, Grayson, 8 months, Tina and Kolten Adams, 2

Eric and Adriana Smith

Eric and Adriana Smith

Bryson Heath, 3, plays with a beach ball during the Longboat Key Rotary Club’s first responder event on May 7.

Bryson Heath, 3, plays with a beach ball during the Longboat Key Rotary Club's first responder event on May 7.

Chase Bullock, Chris Krajic, Jay Gosnell and Nick and Izzy DiSalvo

Chase Bullock, Chris Krajic, Jay Gosnell and Nick and Izzy DiSalvo

The Rotary Club of Longboat hosted its inaugural first responder event on May 7 at the Bay Isles Beach Club.

The Rotary Club of Longboat hosted its inaugural first responder event on May 7 at the Bay Isles Beach Club.

Fire Chief Paul Dezzi and Police Chief Pete Cumming

Fire Chief Paul Dezzi and Police Chief Pete Cumming

The Rotary Club of Longboat Key hosted an event to thank Longboat Key first responders on May 7. The event included a volleyball match, a tug of war game and an ice cream truck.

The Rotary Club of Longboat Key hosted an event to thank Longboat Key first responders on May 7. The event included a volleyball match, a tug of war game and an ice cream truck.

Andy Sawyer and commissioner Jack Daly

Andy Sawyer and commissioner Jack Daly

The police department teams pulls as hard as they can in the tug of war match against the fire department.

The police department teams pulls as hard as they can in the tug of war match against the fire department.

The fire department lost the tug of war match against the police department.

The fire department lost the tug of war match against the police department.

The two teams shake hands following the tug of war match.

The two teams shake hands following the tug of war match.

Behar Cake, Philippe Koening and Gene Luca

Behar Cake, Philippe Koening and Gene Luca

Bryson Heath, 3, chases a beach ball around the sand volleyball court.

Bryson Heath, 3, chases a beach ball around the sand volleyball court.

Chris and Chris Lake

Chris and Chris Lake

Lee and Tahniya Smith with Alahna and Lexi Gwen

Lee and Tahniya Smith with Alahna and Lexi Gwen

The fire department volleyball team raises their trophy high during the program.

The fire department volleyball team raises their trophy high during the program.

The police department celebrates its tug of war win.

The police department celebrates its tug of war win.

Longboat Key firefighters, police officers and their families were honored at Bay Isles Beach Club on May 7.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

The Longboat Key fire and police departments were all hands on deck Sunday.

The departments weren’t responding to emergencies though, they were enjoying a day of sun, sand and family time. On May 7, the Rotary Club of Longboat Key hosted an event to thank Longboat first responders. Club members, firefighters, police officers and their families gathered at Bay Isles Beach Club for the celebration.

First up was a friendly volleyball match where the fire department defeated the police department. Later, the police department got redemption during the tug of war match. In between, attendees enjoyed a food buffet and ice cream truck. A short program followed the games where scholarships were awarded to children and grandchildren of first responders who participated in an essay contest.

The idea for this event came last year, when some club members were looking for a new community service project and realized there was really nothing done to thank first responders. Larry Hall, who helped foster the idea, said Longboat residents and visitors can drive Gulf of Mexico Drive safely because of the two departments, who he views as a team.

“It’s really more caretaking than defending, and we don’t really have a way to give back,” Larry Hall said.

Although this was the first year for the event, the Rotary Club hopes to continue it for years to come.

“We need to get the whole community to realize they need to thank responders,” Nancy Rozance said.

