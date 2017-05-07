Longboat Rotary Club thanks first responders

The Longboat Key fire and police departments were all hands on deck Sunday.

The departments weren’t responding to emergencies though, they were enjoying a day of sun, sand and family time. On May 7, the Rotary Club of Longboat Key hosted an event to thank Longboat first responders. Club members, firefighters, police officers and their families gathered at Bay Isles Beach Club for the celebration.

First up was a friendly volleyball match where the fire department defeated the police department. Later, the police department got redemption during the tug of war match. In between, attendees enjoyed a food buffet and ice cream truck. A short program followed the games where scholarships were awarded to children and grandchildren of first responders who participated in an essay contest.

The idea for this event came last year, when some club members were looking for a new community service project and realized there was really nothing done to thank first responders. Larry Hall, who helped foster the idea, said Longboat residents and visitors can drive Gulf of Mexico Drive safely because of the two departments, who he views as a team.

“It’s really more caretaking than defending, and we don’t really have a way to give back,” Larry Hall said.

Although this was the first year for the event, the Rotary Club hopes to continue it for years to come.

“We need to get the whole community to realize they need to thank responders,” Nancy Rozance said.