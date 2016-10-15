 Skip to main content
Commissioner Irwin Pastor practices his putt before the putting challenge on Oct. 15.

Longboat officials putt for Bayfront Park revitalization

Commissioner Irwin Pastor practices his putt before the putting challenge on Oct. 15.

Vice Mayor Terry Gans practices his putt before the putting challenge on Oct. 15.

Terry O’Hara, golf director for the Longboat Key Club, helps town clerk Susan Phillips during the OPL Putting Challenge.

Town clerk Susan Phillips

Fire Chief Paul Dezzi

Golf director for the Longboat Key Club Terry O’Hara helps Irwin Pastor during the OPL Putting Challenge.

Commissioner Irwin Pastor

Commissioner Jack Daly

Terry O’Hara, golf director for the Longboat Key Club, helps Jack Daly during the OPL Putting Challenge.

Vice Mayor Terry Gans

Vice Mayor Terry Gans putts while Terry O’Hara and others look on

Andy Berger, vice president of Ocean Properties Ltd., putts while Terry O’Hara watches.

Terry O’Hara, golf director for the Longboat Key Club, writes out the $10,000 check to the town of Longboat Key for the Bayfront Park revitalization.

Five Longboat Key town officials participated in a putting challenge as part of OPL’s annual charity golf tournament.

The participants earned $10,000 in funds for the revitalization of Bayfront Park.

The five officials earned $10,000 toward the renovation efforts.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

Five Longboat Key town officials took a swing at raising money for the Bayfront Park revitalization project on Oct. 15.

During Ocean Properties Ltd.’s annual charity golf tournament, the five officials took turns putting on three holes at the Longboat Key Club’s putting green. Each hole-in-one earned $1,000, a two putt was worth $500 and a three putt was worth $250.

Overall, the group received $10,000 from Ocean Properties to go toward the revitalization of Bayfront Park.

