Longboat officials putt for Bayfront Park revitalization

Five Longboat Key town officials took a swing at raising money for the Bayfront Park revitalization project on Oct. 15.

During Ocean Properties Ltd.’s annual charity golf tournament, the five officials took turns putting on three holes at the Longboat Key Club’s putting green. Each hole-in-one earned $1,000, a two putt was worth $500 and a three putt was worth $250.

Overall, the group received $10,000 from Ocean Properties to go toward the revitalization of Bayfront Park.