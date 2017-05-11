Longboat Key Turtle Watch throws a fiesta

The Longboat Key Turtle Watch is just warming up its turtle season beach patrols, but that doesn’t mean its members were to busy for a fiesta.

On May 11, the Turtle Watch hosted its seventh annual fundraiser, Fiesta de las Tortugas, at Cedars East Tennis Resort and Club. As turtle enthusiasts arrived, they wound through tables of raffle items, ranging from notecards sketched by Anna Maria Island Elementary School students to a two-week membership at Beach Fitness, and turtle educational activities. Turtle Watch members were on hand to educate and answer any questions attendees had.

It wasn’t all informative though. Plenty of fun was had as attendees piled their plates high with black bean and chicken quesadillas, chili and shrimp and fish ceviche, and listened to live music. The sun began to set to the sounds of chatter, laughter and hit songs like “Photograph” by Ed Sheeran playing in the background.

Two of the Turtle Watch’s main mission points are education and awareness, so proceeds from this event will benefit those goals. From awarding scholarships to Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium summer camps to helping Mote’s Sea Turtle Conservation and Research programs, the Turtle Watch does much more than patrol beaches.

“We’ll use the funds to help turtles and the environment,” Turtle Watch President Tim Thurman said.