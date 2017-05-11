 Skip to main content
Terri Driver, Cindy Hayworth and Melissa Herron

Longboat Key Turtle Watch throws a fiesta

Jim Hayworth, Turtle Watch President Tim Thurman and Connie Schindewolf

The event include a large raffle with items ranging from notecards sketched by Anna Maria Island Elementary School students to a two-week membership at Beach Fitness.

Fiesta goers peruse the raffle tables before enjoying the buffet dinner.

Rachel March, Sandy Zinck and Megan Humphrey

Mike Mancuso, Bob Culbert, Arnie Walker and Ray Mascaro

Charlie Jackman and Carol Spiegel

Barry and Debbie Cox, Jim Dawson, Ashley Garcia and Talia Beckman

JoAnn Mancuso and Sara Heuer

Turtle Watch Vice President Cyndi Seamon and Kristen Mazzarella, senior biologist for sea turtle conservation and research at Mote

Brenda and Caleb Jameson and Liz and Bill Sgro

Melissa Bernhard and Coquina Homer

Mike Herron and Charlene Donnelly

Susan Jasin and Angelina Portoluri

Gary and Lori Adler

Barbara Lowe and Sandra Walker

Karen Davis and Jean Gramaglia

Debbie Cox and Mariana Frometa

William Lowe, Mike Scalfani and John Kaptena

Patti Burchett, Mary Aykun, Judy Tobias, Jean Gramaglia, Heidi Berry, Penny Klein, Marie Guillet and Karen Davis

The annual fundraiser benefits the watch's sea turtle conservation and education efforts.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

The Longboat Key Turtle Watch is just warming up its turtle season beach patrols, but that doesn’t mean its members were to busy for a fiesta.

On May 11, the Turtle Watch hosted its seventh annual fundraiser, Fiesta de las Tortugas, at Cedars East Tennis Resort and Club. As turtle enthusiasts arrived, they wound through tables of raffle items, ranging from notecards sketched by Anna Maria Island Elementary School students to a two-week membership at Beach Fitness, and turtle educational activities. Turtle Watch members were on hand to educate and answer any questions attendees had.

It wasn’t all informative though. Plenty of fun was had as attendees piled their plates high with black bean and chicken quesadillas, chili and shrimp and fish ceviche, and listened to live music. The sun began to set to the sounds of chatter, laughter and hit songs like “Photograph” by Ed Sheeran playing in the background.

Two of the Turtle Watch’s main mission points are education and awareness, so proceeds from this event will benefit those goals. From awarding scholarships to Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium summer camps to helping Mote’s Sea Turtle Conservation and Research programs, the Turtle Watch does much more than patrol beaches.

“We’ll use the funds to help turtles and the environment,” Turtle Watch President Tim Thurman said.

