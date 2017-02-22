Longboat Key Garden Club Home Tour: Gurchieck Home

It’s hard not to admire the homes while traveling down Gulf of Mexico Drive, but once a year, the Longboat Key Garden Club gives Longboat Key residents and visitors the chance to admire these homes from the inside. The annual Longboat Key Garden Club Home Tour, which benefits the club’s grant and scholarship funds, is quickly approaching. This year, four homes will welcome visitors with open doors. Before the big event on March 4, we previewed each home and its unique style.

The Gurchieck Home

As you walk up the steps of Barbara Gurchieck’s home at 6473 Gulf of Mexico Drive, you notice watercolor paintings of various houses. Each are houses she previously owned.

Now, Gurchieck is putting her Gulf of Mexico Drive home in the spotlight for this year’s home tour. The two-bedroom home was built in 2001 and features a dining room and a den that can be used as a bedroom. A balcony off the living room looks over the pool deck.

The house sports a simple theme, with light brown, almost sandy walls with colorful accents. A fruit bowl in the kitchen, a vase of flowers in the dining room, red chairs and a light blue couch in the living room bring out the vibrance in the home.

The two bedrooms give off more personality with light yellow and green walls and colorful comforters that contrast. The new pool and spa outside offer a layout for a perfect pool day complete with patio furniture and umbrellas.