The Flaherty’s home is located at Queens Harbour behind Bay Isles.

Longboat Key Garden Club Home Tour: Flaherty Home

The blue in the dining room was one of Pantone’s Color of the Year last year, Serenity.

The master bedroom has simple but bright decor.

Julia Flaherty said she likes following color trends, which is why these colors work so well for her.

Next to the kitchen is a sitting area with blue and yellow hues. Flaherty said she thinks this is a home that will age well.

The home has plenty of space for visitors, including a bedroom, loft and small guest house.

Between the guest house and main house is a pool and deck.

The guest house is perfect for when the Flaherty’s have visitors. The room is complete with its own bathroom.

The home backs up to the fourth fairway of the Longboat Key Club Harbourside Golf Course.

Flaherty said the loft and extra spaces are perfect for when their kids visit.

The loft overlooks the living room.

A guest bedrooms upstairs is complete with its own bathroom.

The annual home tour takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 4.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

It’s hard not to admire the homes while traveling down Gulf of Mexico Drive, but once a year, the Longboat Key Garden Club gives Longboat Key residents and visitors the chance to admire these homes from the inside. The annual Longboat Key Garden Club Home Tour, which benefits the club’s grant and scholarship funds, is quickly approaching. This year, four homes will welcome visitors with open doors. Before the big event on March 4, we previewed each home and its unique style.

Flaherty Home

Two words come to mind when you walk into the Flaherty home — calm and soothing.

The 4,100-square-foot house is located at 3521 Fair Oaks Lane in Queens Harbor on the fourth fairway of the Longboat Key Club Harbourside Golf Course. It exudes a simple but timeless look. The home is open and clean. When you walk in, your eyes immediately go to the living room, which is decorated with blues and greens, much like the colors of the coast.

Julie Flaherty said she likes to follow color trends, which might be why the home she shares with her husband, John, is so put together. The blue in the dining room was one of Pantone’s Color of the Year selections last year, Serenity. The green in the living room is 2017’s top color, Greenery.

“I think it’s a house that will age well,” Julie Flaherty said.

The two bought the house in April and bought new appliances. Thankfully, the two said, they only live on one floor of it. The upstairs they reserve for guests, as well as the room that is attached to the pool deck.

