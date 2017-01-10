Longboat Key Democratic Club hears from James Joseph

The January Longboat Key Democratic Club meeting was one of firsts and lasts.

While it was the club’s first meeting of 2017, it was Murray Blueglass’ last meeting as president. He addressed the 65 members present and told them what an honor it has been to be their leader. He encouraged them to remain full of hope and aspiration.

“One of the things we always do is look forward,” he said.

Blueglass said one of the most touching things about being president was seeing the same faces month after month at club meetings and out campaigning for Democratic candidates during election season.

“You are them, and I am so proud to be a part of you, to get Democrats elected,” he said to the crowd.

James Joseph, former ambassador to South Africa and professor emeritus of the practice of public policy at the Sanford School of Public Policy at Duke University was the guest speaker for this month’s meeting. The members present enjoyed lunch at Portofino Restaurant.