Longboat Key Chamber members beat the heat

Even in the dog days of summer, the Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce came out in full force for its Networking at Noon event on Aug. 10 at The Lazy Lobster.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

Summers on Longboat Key are known to be fairly quiet, but on Aug. 10, The Lazy Lobster was anything but.

Roughly 65 people came out for the Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce’s August Networking at Noon event, which the organization's president Gail Loefgren says is always one of its most popular networking events.

“He always gives a really interesting talk,” she said of lecturer Charlie Brown, CEO of Stonegate Bank.

Guests had the chance to mingle, enjoy lunch and enter a raffle for a two-night stay at the island’s Wicker Inn.

