Leadership Sarasota class unveils community project

The Roy McBean Boys and Girls Club had a simple proposal for the Leadership Sarasota Class of 2017.

It needed a sunshade for its playground to keep it available for children regardless of the weather. But this year's Leadership Sarasota Class had bigger ideas.

The Leadership Sarasota program's mission is to create future leaders throughout Sarasota County. The 2017 program participants not only wanted their project to resonate with that mission, but wanted to pay it forward to the younger generation.

"They turned a small project into this huge thing," Boys and Girls Club Director of Advancement Yolanda Mancha said.

In addition to the sunshade the Leadership Sarasota class built 12 picnic tables and a tree hugger bench where children can practice their reading skills.

The class gathered on May 24 on the Roy McBean Boys and Girls Club playground to officially cut the ribbon the improvements.

"A renovation on this area has been on our wish list like forever," Mancha said.

After the ceremony the children enjoyed balloons, face paint and presentations from Sarasota County Fire Department and Mote Marine Aquarium.