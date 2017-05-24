 Skip to main content
Boys and Girls Club participant Tatiana shows off the thank you card the children made for Leadership Sarasota County members.

Leadership Sarasota class unveils community project

Boys and Girls Club participant Tatiana shows off the thank you card the children made for Leadership Sarasota County members.

King smiles while showing off his balloon crown. Boys and Girls club participants enjoyed balloons, face paint and presentations by Mote Marine Aquarium and Sarasota County Fire Department after the ribbon cutting.

King smiles while showing off his balloon crown. Boys and Girls club participants enjoyed balloons, face paint and presentations by Mote Marine Aquarium and Sarasota County Fire Department after the ribbon cutting.

Boys and Girls Club participants Tatiana and Aniyah help Boys and Girls club Director of Advancement Yolanda Mancha thank Leadership Sarasota County for the new playground facilities.

Boys and Girls Club participants Tatiana and Aniyah help Boys and Girls club Director of Advancement Yolanda Mancha thank Leadership Sarasota County for the new playground facilities.

Children from the Boys and Girls Club made a thank you card for Leadership Sarasota County participants.

Children from the Boys and Girls Club made a thank you card for Leadership Sarasota County participants.

Leadership Sarasota County members pose under the sunshade they constructed for the Roy McBean Boys and Girls club.

Leadership Sarasota County members pose under the sunshade they constructed for the Roy McBean Boys and Girls club.

Leadership Sarasota and Boys and Girls Club members cut the ribbon on Project Play and Learn, which included a new sun shade for the play ground, new picnic tables and new benches.

Leadership Sarasota and Boys and Girls Club members cut the ribbon on Project Play and Learn, which included a new sun shade for the play ground, new picnic tables and new benches.

Tishod listens to a sea shell during the Mote presentation that followed the ribbon cutting.

Tishod listens to a sea shell during the Mote presentation that followed the ribbon cutting.

Boys and Girls club participants play in the Mote Marine touch tank.

Boys and Girls club participants play in the Mote Marine touch tank.

Gizaria shows off her balloon hat. Boys and Girls club participants enjoyed balloons, face paint and presentations by Mote Marine Aquarium and Sarasota County Fire Department after the ribbon cutting.

Gizaria shows off her balloon hat. Boys and Girls club participants enjoyed balloons, face paint and presentations by Mote Marine Aquarium and Sarasota County Fire Department after the ribbon cutting.

Boys and Girls club participants enjoy a presentation by Mote after the ribbon cutting.

Boys and Girls club participants enjoy a presentation by Mote after the ribbon cutting.

DJ poses with shark teeth at the Mote activity truck after the ribbon cutting.

DJ poses with shark teeth at the Mote activity truck after the ribbon cutting.

The Leadership Sarasota County class of 2017 cut the ribbon on Project Play and Learn at Roy McBean Boys and Girls Club.
by: Anna Brugmann Staff Writer

The Roy McBean Boys and Girls Club had a simple proposal for the Leadership Sarasota Class of 2017. 

It needed a sunshade for its playground to keep it available for children regardless of the weather. But this year's Leadership Sarasota Class had bigger ideas. 

The Leadership Sarasota program's mission is to create future leaders throughout Sarasota County. The 2017 program participants not only wanted their project to resonate with that mission, but wanted to pay it forward to the younger generation. 

"They turned a small project into this huge thing," Boys and Girls Club Director of Advancement Yolanda Mancha said. 

In addition to the sunshade the Leadership Sarasota class built 12 picnic tables and a tree hugger bench where children can practice their reading skills. 

The class gathered on May 24 on the Roy McBean Boys and Girls Club playground to officially cut the ribbon the improvements. 

"A renovation on this area has been on our wish list like forever," Mancha said. 

After the ceremony the children enjoyed balloons, face paint and presentations from Sarasota County Fire Department and Mote Marine Aquarium. 

