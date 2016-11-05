 Skip to main content
Leadership Academy honors Superintendent Lori White

Sarasota County School Board member Jane Goodwin adds a farewell wish to the tree for Lori White.

Janene and Todd Bowden

Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Lori White with her husband Michael White and son Kevin White.

Riverview High School principal Paul Burns with Sarasota County Commissioner Christine Robinson and Eric Robinson

Riverview High School principal Paul Burns and Kevin Little

Raymond and Selena Wilson

Stephanie and Chad Erickson

Steve Largo and Stephen Covert

Best wishes that hang from a tree for Lori White.

Bill Delp, honorary chairwoman Wilma Hamilton-Delp and Pine View School principal Stephen Covert.

Sarasota County School Board member Caroline Zucker and husband Michael Zucker

Cydelle Quinn, Community Foundation of Sarasota County President and CEO Roxie Jerde and Wendy Katz

Event co-organizers Cydelle Quinn and Wendy Katz

Dawn Vittorio and Tammara Purdin

Erica Brusoe and Susan Nations

The Sarasota County Schools Leadership Academy recognized Superintendent Lori White during a tribute Saturday evening.
by: Amanda Morales Staff Writer

Every two years the Leadership Academy for Sarasota County Schools celebrates school and district-level administrators with the Leaving a Legacy event. 

Saturday evening the guest of honor was Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Lori White. White announced last year that she would be retiring in February 2017 after eight years as Superintendent and a career of 40 years with Sarasota County Schools.

The evening was filled with well wishes for White and her future endeavours as well as reflection on her contributions for Sarasota County Schools. 

"I don't think it can be overemphasized her impact on education," said Stephen Covert, Pine View School principal. "She's a person who leads from the front and has led for all these years."

A replacement for White was announced Oct. 18 with Suncoast Technical College Director Todd Bowden. Before the dinner guests were asked to leave well wishes and memories of their time working with White on a tree. Sarasota County School Board member Jane Goodwin took the time to write out a farewell wish. 

"She's a leader with a generous capacity for people and organizations," Goodwin said."When we've had tough decisions to make she's made it look easy. She has a kindness and gentleness that we will miss." 

The event was hosted in a partnership with the Community Foundation of Sarasota County with proceeds from the evening will benefit the Wilma Hamilton Leadership Fund, professional development programs and scholarships for administrators in the Leadership Academy. Leadership Academy is a two-year program that develops school and district-based administrators internally. Approximately 60% of school and district leaders are graduates of the Leadership Academy. 

