Junior League of Sarasota wraps up another year of service

Erin Duggan took over as president of the league at the organization’s annual dinner on May 16 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota.
After 60 years, one thing hasn’t changed about the Junior League of Sarasota: its members know how to host a celebration.
That’s exactly what they did on May 16 at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota for the JLS Annual Dinner, which served as a celebration of all the achievements of the 2016-2017 League year. Several members received awards for their dedication to JLS, and a new group of members was installed as the 2017-2018 board members and League leaders, including incoming President Erin Duggan.
Read our feature in the Sarasota Observer to learn more about JLS and its 60-year history.