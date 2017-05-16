 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Outgoing Junior League of Sarasota President Britt Riner and incoming Junior League of Sarasota President Erin Duggan

Junior League of Sarasota wraps up another year of service

Tuesday, May. 16, 2017 |

Outgoing Junior League of Sarasota President Britt Riner and incoming Junior League of Sarasota President Erin Duggan

Corey Talbot and Tara Motzenbecker

Tuesday, May. 16, 2017 |

Corey Talbot and Tara Motzenbecker

Kendra Gemma and her mother, Bobbi Gemma

Tuesday, May. 16, 2017 |

Kendra Gemma and her mother, Bobbi Gemma

The ballroom was adorned with the Junior League national color, red, at the Junior League of Sarasota Annual Dinner on May 16 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota.

Tuesday, May. 16, 2017 |

The ballroom was adorned with the Junior League national color, red, at the Junior League of Sarasota Annual Dinner on May 16 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota.

Gray and Natalie Lowry

Tuesday, May. 16, 2017 |

Gray and Natalie Lowry

Joan Campo-Liga, Sue Hoffman and Kim Wheeler

Tuesday, May. 16, 2017 |

Joan Campo-Liga, Sue Hoffman and Kim Wheeler

Sandra Frank and Erin McLeod

Tuesday, May. 16, 2017 |

Sandra Frank and Erin McLeod

Pamela Hill, Diane Muhlfeld and Darlene Abney

Tuesday, May. 16, 2017 |

Pamela Hill, Diane Muhlfeld and Darlene Abney

Tyler Del Buono, Courtney Church and Erin Christy

Tuesday, May. 16, 2017 |

Tyler Del Buono, Courtney Church and Erin Christy

Candice Henry and Sarah Macrae

Tuesday, May. 16, 2017 |

Candice Henry and Sarah Macrae

Patra Jordan, David Slomak and Peggy Painelli

Tuesday, May. 16, 2017 |

Patra Jordan, David Slomak and Peggy Painelli

Kim Livengood, Amy Berk and Lynn Bates

Tuesday, May. 16, 2017 |

Kim Livengood, Amy Berk and Lynn Bates

Jeanne Paulus, Angela Wentz and Lauren Holt

Tuesday, May. 16, 2017 |

Jeanne Paulus, Angela Wentz and Lauren Holt

Karen DeFelice, Michaela Ristaino and DeDe Snider

Tuesday, May. 16, 2017 |

Karen DeFelice, Michaela Ristaino and DeDe Snider

Lisa Beckstein, Debbi Terek, Cindy Rottkamp and Beth Cannata

Tuesday, May. 16, 2017 |

Lisa Beckstein, Debbi Terek, Cindy Rottkamp and Beth Cannata

Erin Christy, Denise West and Amy Sankes

Tuesday, May. 16, 2017 |

Erin Christy, Denise West and Amy Sankes

Erin Graham and Julie Homann

Tuesday, May. 16, 2017 |

Erin Graham and Julie Homann

Todd and Tamara Currey

Tuesday, May. 16, 2017 |

Todd and Tamara Currey

Jessica Hays, Olivia Thomas and Andrea McHugh

Tuesday, May. 16, 2017 |

Jessica Hays, Olivia Thomas and Andrea McHugh

Ella Lewis with her mother, Charlene Meyer, and Michelle McSwain

Tuesday, May. 16, 2017 |

Ella Lewis with her mother, Charlene Meyer, and Michelle McSwain

Karen Eastmoore, Dee Stottlemyer and Emily Weitekamp

Tuesday, May. 16, 2017 |

Karen Eastmoore, Dee Stottlemyer and Emily Weitekamp

Tiffani Donovan, Nicole Behar and Melissa Howard

Tuesday, May. 16, 2017 |

Tiffani Donovan, Nicole Behar and Melissa Howard

Joe and Melissa Hembree with their son, Jacob Hembree

Tuesday, May. 16, 2017 |

Joe and Melissa Hembree with their son, Jacob Hembree

Several dedicated Junior League of Sarasota members received awards at the Junior League of Sarasota Annual Dinner on May 16 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota.

Tuesday, May. 16, 2017 |

Several dedicated Junior League of Sarasota members received awards at the Junior League of Sarasota Annual Dinner on May 16 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota.

Britt and Noah Riner

Tuesday, May. 16, 2017 |

Britt and Noah Riner

Junior League of Sarasota members raise their paddles at the Junior League of Sarasota Annual Dinner on May 16 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota to show how many women participated in service projects this year.

Tuesday, May. 16, 2017 |

Junior League of Sarasota members raise their paddles at the Junior League of Sarasota Annual Dinner on May 16 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota to show how many women participated in service projects this year.

Outgoing Junior League of Sarasota President Britt Riner welcomes the crowd to the Junior League of Sarasota Annual Dinner on May 16 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota.

Tuesday, May. 16, 2017 |

Outgoing Junior League of Sarasota President Britt Riner welcomes the crowd to the Junior League of Sarasota Annual Dinner on May 16 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota.

Buy this Photo
Share
Erin Duggan took over as president of the league at the organization’s annual dinner on May 16 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

After 60 years, one thing hasn’t changed about the Junior League of Sarasota: its members know how to host a celebration.

That’s exactly what they did on May 16 at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota for the JLS Annual Dinner, which served as a celebration of all the achievements of the 2016-2017 League year. Several members received awards for their dedication to JLS, and a new group of members was installed as the 2017-2018 board members and League leaders, including incoming President Erin Duggan.

Read our feature in the Sarasota Observer to learn more about JLS and its 60-year history.

Related Stories