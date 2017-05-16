Junior League of Sarasota wraps up another year of service

After 60 years, one thing hasn’t changed about the Junior League of Sarasota: its members know how to host a celebration.

That’s exactly what they did on May 16 at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota for the JLS Annual Dinner, which served as a celebration of all the achievements of the 2016-2017 League year. Several members received awards for their dedication to JLS, and a new group of members was installed as the 2017-2018 board members and League leaders, including incoming President Erin Duggan.

