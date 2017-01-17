 Skip to main content
Republican Club of Longboat Key President Joe McElmeel, Helen and Len Glaser and Jane and Bob Lewit

Joe Gruters speaks to Republican Club of Longboat Key

Mary Anaclerio and Jean White

Nancy McElmeel, Republican Club of Longboat Key President Joe McElmeel and Michelle Sampson of Cool Today, the event sponsor

Republican Club of Longboat Key President Joe McElmeel with Deborah and Dick Miller

Brenda Landry and Mary Lou Barber

Jerry and Gay Bowles and Andy Sawyer

Jules Rauch and Bob Krosney

Republican Club of Longboat Key President Joe McElmeel and State Rep. Joe Gruters

City commission candidate Martin Hyde and Anne DuFresne

Phil and Elizabeth Nace

City commission candidate Martin Hyde speaks to the crowd.

State Rep. Joe Gruters speaks to the crowd.

State Rep. Joe Gruters spoke about what to expect in President-elect Trumps' first 100 days in office.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

The Republican Club of Longboat Key held its first meeting of 2017 on Jan. 17.

Chairman of the Republican Party of Sarasota and State Rep. Joe Gruters spoke to the crowd about President-elect Trump’s transition team and what to expect from his first 100 days of office.

The next club meeting is at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 22,  at the John Ringling Room of The Resort at The Longboat Key Club, 220 Sands Point Road. Town Manager Dave Bullock will be speaking about issues facing Longboat Key.

