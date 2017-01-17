Joe Gruters speaks to Republican Club of Longboat Key

The Republican Club of Longboat Key held its first meeting of 2017 on Jan. 17.

Chairman of the Republican Party of Sarasota and State Rep. Joe Gruters spoke to the crowd about President-elect Trump’s transition team and what to expect from his first 100 days of office.

The next club meeting is at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 22, at the John Ringling Room of The Resort at The Longboat Key Club, 220 Sands Point Road. Town Manager Dave Bullock will be speaking about issues facing Longboat Key.