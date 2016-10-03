Joe Biden slams Donald Trump in Sarasota stop

Despite pouring rain and limited space in the R.L. Taylor Community Complex gym, hundreds of Hillary Clinton supporters waited in line at the north Sarasota location Monday, to hear Vice President Joe Biden speak.

U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson and former Sarasota Mayor Fredd Atkins introduced Biden at the event, during which speakers pushed for residents to register to vote and head to the polls next month.

Biden played up Florida’s importance on Election Day, touted Clinton’s credentials and shouted attacks at Donald Trump during a week in which the GOP nominee has been criticized for comments about veterans with PTSD and his taxes.