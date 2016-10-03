 Skip to main content
Vice President Joe Biden opened his rally at the R.L. Taylor Community Complex with a message for former Sarasota Mayor Fredd Atkin’s 98-year-old mother, Glossie Atkins.

Joe Biden slams Donald Trump in Sarasota stop

The R.L. Taylor Community Complex gym floor was full of Hillary Clinton supporters Monday.

U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson helped introduce Vice President Joe Biden during a rally in north Sarasota Monday.

Sarasota County Tax Collector Barbara Ford-Coates, who this year faces GOP challenger for the first time in eight years, warmed up the crowd.

Former Sarasota Mayor Fredd Atkins, who is running for County Commission this year, introduced Vice President Joe Biden.

Vice President Joe Biden encouraged voter registration during the rally in north Sarasota, in which precincts generally record the lowest voter turnout.

Students file into the R.L. Taylor Community Complex ahead of Vice President Joe Biden’s speech.

Democratic Party of Sarasota Chairwoman Christine Jennings speaks with a Hillary Clinton official.

Vice President Joe Biden was visibly irate while discussing Donald Trump’s comments about veterans with PTSD.

U.S. Secret Service officers guarded the entrance to the R.L. Taylor Community Complex.

Hillary Clinton supporters file into the R.L. Taylor Community Complex.

Vice President Joe Biden campaigned for Hillary Clinton in north Sarasota Monday.
by: Alex Mahadevan News Innovation Editor

Despite pouring rain and limited space in the R.L. Taylor Community Complex gym, hundreds of Hillary Clinton supporters waited in line at the north Sarasota location Monday, to hear Vice President Joe Biden speak.

U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson and former Sarasota Mayor Fredd Atkins introduced Biden at the event, during which speakers pushed for residents to register to vote and head to the polls next month.

Biden played up Florida’s importance on Election Day, touted Clinton’s credentials and shouted attacks at Donald Trump during a week in which the GOP nominee has been criticized for comments about veterans with PTSD and his taxes.

