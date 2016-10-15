 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Sarasota's Jule Shirley, 1, waves as she twirls around and dances on a small platform set up at the Hunsader Pumpkin Festival.

Hunsader Farms festival turns 25

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Sarasota's Jule Shirley, 1, enjoys a wave of fun at the festival.

Buy this Photo
Blacksmith Paul Esterline from Manchester, GA, fires it up under his tent at the Hunsader Pumpkin Festival.

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Paul Esterline of Manchester, Ga., sparked the entertainment by showing his blacksmith skills.

Buy this Photo
Wesley Chapel's Avery Fife, 6, plays around in her halloween themed outfit after getting her face painted at the Hunsader Pumpkin Festival.

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

What would a festival be without face painting. Wesley Chapel 6-year-old Avery Fife shows off her art.

Buy this Photo
Largo's Tylie Uppinghouse, 1, plays around her her Halloween tutu outside at the Hunsader Pumpkin Festival.

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Largo's Tylie Uppinghouse, 1, is dressed for the occasion.

Buy this Photo
Tampa's Eric Tucker, who worked the bungee jump activity at the pumpkin festival, helps Venice's Allen Lauterbach, 4, jump high in the air for Lauterbach's first time.

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Tampa's Eric Tucker makes sure Venice 4-year-old Allen Lauterbach is safe to begin a bungee jump.

Buy this Photo
The 25th annual Hunsader Pumpkin Festival featured all kinds of livestock, including pony's which were roaming around at the festival's "Pony Ride" station.

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Those who attended the festival were able to horse around.

Buy this Photo
Jacksonville's Henry Towner, 50, adds his "secret ingredient" — salt — to his home made kettle corn that he was selling at the Hunsader Pumpkin Festival.

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Jacksonville's Henry Towner, 50, prepares kettle corn.

Buy this Photo
Wesley Chapel's Olivia Doidge, 3, dances around the amphitheatre at the 25th annual Hunsader Pumpkin Festival.

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Three-year-old Olivia Doidge, of Wesley Chapel, found a good spot to dance in the amphitheatre.

Buy this Photo
Parrish's Lily Spaulding, 4, gearing up to throw her last ball at the basketball throwing activity set up at the Hunsader Pumpkin Festival.

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Parrish 4-year-old Lily Spaulding didn't pass on the opportunity to have fun throwing a basketball.

Buy this Photo
Husks from hundreds of corn cob's lay in a giant basket outside at the 25th annual Hunsader Pumpkin Festival.

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

A corny display of husks sat in a basket at the festival.

Buy this Photo
Odessa's Daniel Lawrence, 10, gets some air after he jumps up off of the trampoline at the Hunsader Pumpkin Festival.

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Odessa's Daniel Lawrence, 10, jumps for joy on a trampoline.

Buy this Photo
Valrico's Jack Springer, 3, wants the whole world to see the delicious mini doughnut that he had just put in his mouth at the Hunsader Pumpkin Festival.

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Valrico 3-year-old Jack Springer wants the whole world to see the doughnut he is enjoying.

Buy this Photo
Parrish's Aaron Davis, 14, and his dad Josh Davis, 39, carry their pumpkins that they had just purchased at the Hunsader Pumpkin Festival.

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Parrish's Aaron Davis, 14, and his dad, Josh Davis, picked some perfect pumpkins.

Buy this Photo
Ruskin's Kylie Gaston, 6, and her sister Sadie Gaston, 2, looking like movie starts with their diva sunglasses on at the Hunsader Pumpkin Festival.

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Ruskin 6-year-old Kylie Gaston and 2-year-old Sadie Gaston sport some dynamic shades.

Buy this Photo
Hunsader Farms sections off acres of land every year for parking, located right next to the pumpkin festival's entrance for the thousands that come out to enjoy a little taste of fall.

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

It was easy to find the pumpkin festival.

Buy this Photo
Share
Hundreds of visitors enjoyed the first day of Hunsader Farms’ 25th annual Pumpkin Festival this weekend.
by: Berkley Mason Staff Writer

Pumpkins might have been the stars of the show, but those who attended the opening day of the 25th annual Hunsader Pumpkin Festival Oct. 15 had lots of other reasons to attend.

Hundreds of patrons enjoyed the many food trucks sitting in front of the barns and tents scattered throughout the property. Kids ran to their parents to show off their freshly painted faces and everyone checked out more than 75 booths featuring crafts and entertainment.

Blacksmith Paul Esterline loves setting up his shop at the Pumpkin Festival and now drives all the way from Manchester, Ga., to do it.

"I've been doing this show for 24 years now," Esterline said. "I used to live here, and then I moved 10 years ago to Manchester, but this festival is so good that I still come here every year." 

The festival continues Oct. 22-23 and Oct. 29-30.

Related Stories