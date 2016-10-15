Hunsader Farms festival turns 25

Pumpkins might have been the stars of the show, but those who attended the opening day of the 25th annual Hunsader Pumpkin Festival Oct. 15 had lots of other reasons to attend.

Hundreds of patrons enjoyed the many food trucks sitting in front of the barns and tents scattered throughout the property. Kids ran to their parents to show off their freshly painted faces and everyone checked out more than 75 booths featuring crafts and entertainment.

Blacksmith Paul Esterline loves setting up his shop at the Pumpkin Festival and now drives all the way from Manchester, Ga., to do it.

"I've been doing this show for 24 years now," Esterline said. "I used to live here, and then I moved 10 years ago to Manchester, but this festival is so good that I still come here every year."

The festival continues Oct. 22-23 and Oct. 29-30.