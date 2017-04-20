Humane Society supporters enjoy pawfect fundraiser

The sound of furry feet scattering across tile joined the clanking of high heels heard throughout the ballroom wing on April 20 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Supporters of the Humane Society of Sarasota County put their best paw forward by packing the ballroom for the annual fashion show and luncheon, which began with drinks and boutique shopping.

The white-attire affair officially kicked off with performances by Jonathan Cortez and Catalyst Fire Circus before host and auctioneer Jason Alpert began the live auction. This was the most lively part of the afternoon, and it featured everything from a whiskey sip and cruise on Sarasota Bay to a seven-day South African safari for two.

Two dogs were also auctioned off during the live auction, the second of which was brought out later as a surprise to guests as the bid war for the three-month-old chihuahua mix Munchkin became heated.

The event concluded with a quick yet dazzling fashion show by INfluence Style.