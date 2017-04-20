 Skip to main content
Humane Society supporters enjoy pawfect fundraiser

Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017 |

Jacqueline Mazur and Samantha Benge

Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017 |

Jenn Stutler, Andrea Matter and Stefania Orofino

Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017 |

Donna Koffman, Cathleen Studdiford, Tammy Karp, Renee Phinney and Jenn Stutler

Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017 |

Apollo, an 11-month-old mixed breed available for adoption, makes an appearance at Paws on the Catwalk on April 20 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017 |

Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017 |

Elsie, an American bull mix available for adoption, makes an appearance at Paws on the Catwalk on April 20 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017 |

Cavonne Eberle, Cherisse Taylor and Julie Chavers

Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017 |

Kate Ross and Shelley Thatcher

Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017 |

Linda Harrison and Aurelie Vandenbroek

Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017 |

Pam Revels and DeeDee Rice

Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017 |

Kara Donley holds Ciara, a 7-month-old terrier mix available for adoption, at Paws on the Catwalk on April 20 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017 |

Natalie Page and Nicole Silverstein

Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017 |

Sarah Macrae, Reva Holcombe and Judy Uosikkinen

Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017 |

Sue Tankersley and Kym Smith

Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017 |

Katiuska Ramos, Erica Ficarrotta, Neda Ahmadi and Iva Tanev

Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017 |

Ellen Johnson, Ali Miller, Ashley Guttridge and Kelly Causey

Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017 |

Paris, a mix breed available for adoption, makes an appearance at Paws on the Catwalk on April 20 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017 |

Maria Young, Jeff Hoffman, Trissi Willis, Terri Najmolhoda and Denise Richardson

Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017 |

Lois Lucek shows off her festive cat ears headband at Paws on the Catwalk on April 20 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017 |

Clara Reynardus de Villanueva and Elizabeth Fisher

Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017 |

Panache' Women’s Boutique displays its pet-oriented items such as this umbrella at Paws on the Catwalk on April 20 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017 |

Becki Moyer, Julia Eason, Dr. Joshua Kreithen and Kristine Hames

Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017 |

Kyla Weiner, Susan Malloy Jones, Tiffany Zampol and Katie Jones

Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017 |

Jonathan Cortez performs before lunch at Paws on the Catwalk on April 20 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017 |

A Catalyst Fire Circus member performs before lunch at Paws on the Catwalk on April 20 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017 |

Co-Chairwomen Katherine Ferrara and Jennifer Steube laugh as they welcome guests to Paws on the Catwalk on April 20 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017 |

Munchkin, a three-month-old-chihuahua mix, is carried down the runway as she’s auctioned off during Paws on the Catwalk on April 20 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017 |

Co-Chairwoman Jennifer Steube helps calm adoptable mix breed Easton after he makes an appearance onstage at Paws on the Catwalk on April 20 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017 |

A model struts the runway in an INfluence Style number during the fashion show at Paws on the Catwalk on April 20 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017 |

Guests enjoyed a mango cheesecake and vanilla bean tart with sweet cream and macadamia streusel at the end of Paws on the Catwalk on April 20 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017 |

Models make their final strut down the runway for the encore during the fashion show at Paws on the Catwalk on April 20 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017 |

Models struts the runway in INfluence Style numbers during the fashion show at Paws on the Catwalk on April 20 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017 |

The 11th Annual Paws on the Catwalk fashion show and luncheon took place on April 20 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

The sound of furry feet scattering across tile joined the clanking of high heels heard throughout the ballroom wing on April 20 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Supporters of the Humane Society of Sarasota County put their best paw forward by packing the ballroom for the annual fashion show and luncheon, which began with drinks and boutique shopping.

The white-attire affair officially kicked off with performances by Jonathan Cortez and Catalyst Fire Circus before host and auctioneer Jason Alpert began the live auction. This was the most lively part of the afternoon, and it featured everything from a whiskey sip and cruise on Sarasota Bay to a seven-day South African safari for two. 

Two dogs were also auctioned off during the live auction, the second of which was brought out later as a surprise to guests as the bid war for the three-month-old chihuahua mix Munchkin became heated. 

The event concluded with a quick yet dazzling fashion show by INfluence Style.

